The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has called for the Health Ministry to immediately investigate hospital infrastructure failures after a doctor reportedly had to rely on a mobile phone flashlight to stitch up a patient following a power failure during surgery.

This came after Wangsa Maju MP Zahir Hassan raised the incident in the Dewan Rakyat on Nov 17, with the MMA saying the reported incident, if true, was unacceptable.

“No patient should have to undergo surgery under such conditions, and no doctor should be forced to compromise on patient care because essential hospital systems have failed,” said its president Dr Sivanaesan Letchumanan said in a statement today.

Zahir had claimed that during a routine operation in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at a hospital in Sabah, a power failure, coupled with the absence of a functioning uninterruptible power supply (UPS), forced a doctor to use a mobile phone flashlight to carry out the procedure.

The outage also knocked out the air-conditioning, leaving surgeons sweating beneath their gowns as temperatures climbed.

The hospital's operating theatres had previously been forced to shut down in September 2025 following a disruption to the water supply.

Wangsa Maju MP Zahir Hassan

Zahir had also told the Dewan Rakyat that a hospital employee informed him that the operating theatre's air-conditioning system broke down almost every month, disrupting medical procedures and forcing scheduled surgeries to be deferred or cancelled.

The PKR MP had called for an urgent nationwide assessment of backup electricity and cooling systems in operating theatres, intensive care units and delivery wards, with particular attention to hospitals in Sabah and Sarawak.

Patient safety at risk

Sivanaesan also backed Zahir's call for a nationwide audit of critical hospital infrastructure, stressing that patient safety was at risk.

“The reported recurring breakdowns of air-conditioning systems, disruptions to electricity and water supply, and failure of backup power systems are particularly alarming.

“These are not minor maintenance issues. They can directly affect patient safety, infection control and the delivery of timely medical care,” he added.

MMA president Dr Sivanaesan Letchumanan

He said hospitals grappling with such failures must be prioritised for immediate remedial action, stressing that patient safety should never hinge on the resourcefulness of doctors forced to work around failing infrastructure.

“Healthcare professionals must be equipped with safe, reliable facilities to deliver the standard of care every Malaysian deserves,” he added.

During his speech in the Dewan Rakyat, Zahir had proposed ring-fencing part of the RM429.5 million allocation for renovation, upgrading and maintenance works to replace ageing UPS batteries, air-conditioning units and other essential power infrastructure, including at Duchess of Kent Hospital.

Beyond the immediate repairs, the lawmaker urged the Health Ministry to keep Parliament informed through periodic progress reports on the refurbishment of critical hospital facilities.