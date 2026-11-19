Landowners are not permitted to take matters into their own hands by demolishing houses of worship built without authorisation on their land to prevent religious tensions from erupting.

The Housing and Local Government Ministry, in a written parliamentary reply, stressed that action must be taken through proper legal channels based on existing laws.

Instead, the ministry said affected landowners should lodge a police report, issue a notice to the party involved in erecting the structure, and notify the district office or the relevant local council.

The ministry was responding to a question raised by Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh (PN-Besut) regarding the ministry's actions on reports of unauthorised construction of houses of worship.

Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh

On the legal aspect, the ministry explained that the construction of any type of structure, including houses of worship, is subject to the law and requires approval from the authorities before construction work begins.

This is stipulated under Section 70(1) of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 (Act 133), which states that no person shall erect any building without prior written permission from the local council.

“In fact, Section 72(1) of the same law empowers the local council to issue a notice to halt construction and order the demolition of buildings erected in contravention of legal provisions,” the ministry added.

As for houses of worship built illegally on government land, the ministry said enforcement action falls under the Land and District Office, through the provisions under the National Land Code 1965.

Over 1,300 complaints

In a related development, the ministry revealed that a total of 1,305 complaints were received by local councils between 2025 and 2026 regarding houses of worship being constructed without authorisation.

This includes those built near critical infrastructure such as hospitals and medical institutions.

Of that number, 114 complaints were referred to the Land and District Office for further action as the matter falls under the department's jurisdiction.

The ministry also reported that 197 enforcement operations were carried out by local councils - involving 432 actions such as the issuance of warning notices, compounds, relocation orders, and demolitions.

"The ministry, through the local councils, will continue to ensure that every complaint received is reviewed, with appropriate action taken continuously, firmly, and comprehensively," it said.

Legal tussle over Rawang temple

Last February, a temple built without authorisation on land owned by Yayasan Kubra in Rawang Perdana sparked controversy when activist Tamim Dahri attempted to demolish the house of worship.

The move drew protests from the temple committee as well as activists defending the house of worship.

Yayasan Kubra activist Ariff Omar

The Hindu temple was eventually demolished on Feb 25, with Yayasan Kubra activist Ariff Omar claiming the temple committee had taken the action to relocate their deities.

Two days later, the temple committee filed a suit at the Selayang Magistrate’s Court over the demolition of their temple, claiming the temple was demolished unlawfully.

The temple’s lawyers argued that the “midnight operation” without a court order amounted to an unlawful eviction of a place of worship.