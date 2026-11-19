PARLIAMENT | MPs across the political divide have decried the inhumane treatment of stray animals, urging the government to strengthen enforcement, expand neutering programmes, and adopt more compassionate approaches to managing strays.

Bersatu's Suhaimi Abdullah (PN-Langkawi) expressed concern over reports of local authority personnel mistreating stray dogs, warning that the animals risked further abuse if handed over to people without compassion.

He said he had personally adopted a Rottweiler to guard his plantation, and urged local authorities to reconsider how they handled stray dogs.

“I understand the religious sensitivities among Muslims when it comes to dogs, but we must also consider who these animals are handed over to.

“If they are placed in the hands of people without compassion, they will be subjected to abuse,” he said during the Housing and Local Government Ministry's committee-stage debate on Budget 2027.

RSN Rayer (Harapan-Jelutong) earlier raised similar concerns, highlighting the death of a stray dog named Rocky during a Klang Royal City Council (MBDK) operation in Port Klang, Selangor, on July 29.

RSN Rayer (Harapan-Jelutong)

He said animal rights must be respected, adding that he had raised the incident in Parliament to seek answers on how the government would prevent similar cases.

“I do not want incidents involving dogs like Rocky to only receive attention when they go viral, with the backlash ultimately falling on the government,” he said.

Radzi Jidin (PN-Putrajaya) meanwhile pointed to the scale of the stray animal population, citing a previous report that more than 80,000 strays were caught nationwide in 2025.

Describing the situation as a crisis, he called on the ministry to establish a comprehensive national framework for stray animal management.

Long-term solutions

Beyond humane handling, Suhaimi called on local authorities to standardise fees for reclaiming impounded animals and keep them affordable, particularly for NGOs willing to take in strays.

“I believe they should review and standardise these charges nationwide. Local authorities should not be making money out of impounded dogs,” he said.

He also said he had met activists from the Global Human Rights Federation (GHRF), whose president, Shashi Kumar, has repeatedly criticised the authorities' handling of strays, particularly the high fees charged to owners and NGOs seeking to reclaim impounded dogs.

The group staged a protest outside Parliament on Oct 7, calling for greater government intervention in stray animal management.

Suhaimi further proposed tax incentives for large companies to support stray animal management efforts in their respective local authority areas.

Suhaimi Abdullah (PN-Langkawi)

Rayer, meanwhile, urged the government to expand neutering programmes, citing an initiative by the Penang Island City Council as an example.

The DAP MP said the council had established a facility to capture and neuter stray dogs, helping to control their population and prevent public disturbances.

Ministry pledges humane approach

Responding to the concerns, Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Aiman Athirah Sabu said the ministry was committed to balancing animal welfare with public safety through a more humane and sustainable approach to stray animal management.

She said local authority personnel were required to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for humane animal handling and undergo regular competency training.

The ministry and local authorities were also transforming existing animal holding facilities into adoption and stray animal management centres, under an approach described as “trap, reclaim, rehome, and dispose”.

“Priority will be given to owners reclaiming their animals and rehoming them through close cooperation with NGOs,” she said.

Local authorities were also reviewing their by-laws to impose stricter penalties on negligent pet owners, while animal abuse cases would be referred for action under the Animal Welfare Act 2015.