Police have arrested a senior civil servant for allegedly abusing his authority to smuggle a foreign woman past an immigration counter without a valid travel pass at Terminal 2 of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang.

A Home Ministry source told Malaysiakini that the suspect is a senior officer with the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA), who allegedly operated alone under a modus operandi known internally as a “one man job” syndicate.

It is where senior officials bypass counter checks by themselves to pocket 100 percent of syndicate payouts, without splitting fees with middlemen or junior staff.

When contacted, KLIA district police chief M Ravi confirmed the arrest following a report lodged on Nov 17 at 1.18am by an MCBA officer who was on duty during the incident.

"The investigation into the suspect is being conducted under Section 26B(d) of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom).

“And the foreign woman is being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for entering Malaysia without a valid travel document,” he told Malaysiakini.

According to a copy of the police report sighted by Malaysiakini, the incident occurred at about 11.20pm on Nov 16 at the Apec/Diplomatic counter - a special lane reserved for priority diplomat and Apec card holders.

The complainant, who was manning the counter, alleged that her superior - a deputy assistant director - arrived at the lane alongside a Vietnamese woman while holding onto her passport.

Repeated requests dismissed

Despite repeated requests to hand over the passport for standard inspection, the superior allegedly refused, claiming the document had already been cleared at the operations office and that the woman was “VIP punya orang” (someone linked to a VIP).

He then handed the passport directly to the foreign woman, allowing her to walk past the counter unchecked.

Suspicious of the matter, the complainant asked her supervisor to temporarily man the counter while she went to find the woman, eventually finding out from Customs officers that the passenger had been detained at the baggage claim area.

Further checks by the complainant revealed that the woman’s passport bore no Malaysian entry stamp and that the Malaysian Immigration System (MyIMMS) immigration system recorded no entry movement, even though her boarding pass showed she had arrived from Ho Chi Minh City at about 11.38am.

When the suspect later approached the complainant to demand the passport - claiming he would issue a Notice of Refusal of Entry - she refused to hand it over, escorting the woman to the operations office before lodging a police report at the KLIA 2 station.

In her report, the officer urged separate investigations by the police, MCBA’s integrity unit, the Immigration Department, and MACC.

'Greedy senior officers'

Checks by Malaysiakini found that the "one man job" syndicates typically involve senior officers attempting to bring blacklisted foreigners through special lanes, with syndicate fees ranging between RM5,000 and RM8,000 per person.

Normally, agents pay counter officers around RM3,000 for blacklist cases while middlemen take a slim RM200 cut.

However, not many officers manning the counter dare to take such risks.

"When a greedy senior officer wants to do it alone to make 100 percent net profit, he tries to use his authority to let the person through without any checks by the counter officer.

“This is the meaning of the ‘one man job’ syndicate," a source explained.

Malaysiakini has contacted MCBA for comment.