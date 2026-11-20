Amanah president Mohamad Sabu believes the coalition government can still be salvaged amid strained relations between Pakatan Harapan and BN.

In an interview, Mohamad (above), who is also Harapan deputy chairperson, said the current situation was something they had anticipated, and that efforts could still be made to turn things around.

He also said follow-up measures would be taken to address the situation, both in terms of relations among parties within the government and those outside it.

However, Mohamad, better known as Mat Sabu, said he hoped the change in approach and actions would come from the coalition's top leader, Anwar Ibrahim.

"In my view, this government can still be salvaged. That's my personal view, but I won't reveal it here... (if I do so now), the secret will be out," he said during an appearance on KiniTV's podcast “Explain Sikit” aired this morning.

Mohamad was also asked about Harapan's approach, particularly Amanah's, which has been perceived as failing to effectively counter attacks from both political opponents and allies.

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Besides attacks from the opposition, Harapan has also come under fire from Umno-BN leaders, despite the coalition being part of the federal government.

The criticism has grown increasingly strident following Harapan's latest electoral setback in the Malacca state election.

Prior to that, Harapan had also performed poorly in the Sabah, Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections.

On Nov 16, an academic and researcher said Harapan could still compete with other political parties if it took swift and appropriate action to turn things around.

Yusri Ibrahim of Universiti Malaysia Terengganu said he was confident because Harapan's leaders were experienced politicians whom he described as "highly capable", and should therefore have the political acumen to steer the coalition in the right direction.

He stressed that the immediate priority should be to revive Harapan as an active and constructive political entity.

"The Harapan presidential council, for example, could start meeting weekly.

"Hold proper meetings, not merely one-way briefings," Yusri added.

Follow-up measures

Meanwhile, Mohamad expressed confidence that the follow-up measures would have an impact, although they would take time to bear fruit.

"We (Harapan) will start shaping that narrative and, God willing, it can be done. It won't take long because people can change in a short time," he said.

Asked about Harapan's activities, which have sometimes been perceived as poorly coordinated despite its cabinet members being seasoned politicians, the agriculture and food security minister said certain constraints had contributed to the situation.

"That's because the side we're up against are also in the weekly cabinet meetings [...] so how are we supposed to compete, right?" he said, referring to Umno ministers.

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Asked whether Harapan leaders were not communicating with one another or even had their own WhatsApp group, Mohamad acknowledged shortcomings within the coalition but said efforts were underway to address them gradually.

Mohamad also said Harapan leaders had continued to hold discussions, but these would now take place more frequently than before.

Asked how often they had met previously, he replied: "Rarely... very rarely. Now, we meet frequently."

The Kota Raja MP, who was once detained under the now-repealed Internal Security Act during his time in PAS, said the underlying challenge was that Harapan was up against a political narrative driven by Malay and Islamic sentiments.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said he considered Umno's criticism of Anwar during parliamentary sittings inappropriate.

As an example, he cited allegations of discrimination against BN-held constituencies raised by Umno president and Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

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"We leave this to the prime minister. In a situation like this, criticism is being made not at a meeting, but on the floor of Parliament.

"In my view, this is a breach of ethics of forming a government," he said.