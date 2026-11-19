After nearly a week of silence over his position as Negeri Sembilan menteri besar, Ismail Lasim has hinted at a possible development tomorrow.

The Juasseh assemblyperson is expected to have another audience with Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir on Friday at Istana Hinggap.

“See you all tomorrow. For four days, you couldn’t find me… come and see me tomorrow.

"I’m fine, in good health, Alhamdulillah, thank you,” he told reporters when asked about the latest developments in the state administration impasse.

However, Ismail did not elaborate on what he meant by the brief remarks.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating at the launch of Negeri Sembilan Zakat Month, organised by the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council today.

Also present were state secretary Zafir Ibrahim and state financial officer Masri Razali.

On Monday, Ismail, 67, was reported to have tendered his resignation as menteri besar, having only taken the oath of office on Aug 2.

READ MORE: Ismail remains N Sembilan MB amid resignation controversy

The Negeri Sembilan Palace said on Tuesday that the resignation would only take effect upon the consent of Tuanku Muhriz, in accordance with the provisions of the state constitution.

On the same day, Tuanku Muhriz was reported to have granted Ismail an audience amid the political crisis in the state, with the meeting lasting from about 5pm to 6.30pm.

- Bernama







