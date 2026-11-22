Penang is not required to make any payments to Perak before water supply under the Bulk Water Supply Agreement begins, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said, dismissing claims that the state would have to pay RM210 million annually for 40 years despite receiving no water.

He said any payments under the agreement would also be subject to approval by the National Water Services Commission (Span).

“Therefore, the claim that the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) must pay RM210 million annually for 40 years without receiving a single drop of water is misleading and unethical,” he said in a statement today.

Chow said the agreement between Perak and Penang was an important agreement to secure the state's water infrastructure capacity and supply security for the next 40 years, for the benefit of the people, industries, investors and future generations.

He said explanations on the agreement had been given repeatedly, but Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng continued to allege that the process involved unethical practices.

“What is unethical about an agreement that guarantees infrastructure capacity and water supply security for 40 years?” he asked.

Chow, who is also PBAPP chairperson and PBA Holdings Bhd (PBAHB) chairperson, said the proposed deal had received approval from all PBAPP board members. PBAHB's extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Nov 12 also approved the proposal, with 98 percent of shareholders voting in favour.

He said the professional views of PBAHB's five independent directors had also been recorded and respected. The board approved the proposal by a majority vote of seven to five, with the five directors' objections confined to certain payment terms, which had been addressed through specific clauses in the agreement.

Chow said the agreement would also give Penang access to substantial water infrastructure capacity without having to bear the full construction costs and initial development risks.

He added that PBAPP had contractual rights to take action, including invoking termination provisions, if any breach of obligations was not remedied in accordance with the agreement.

This meant Penang would not necessarily have to continue making payments until 2072, as alleged.

- Bernama



