BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged the youth wing leaders of MCA and Umno to apologise to each other and end their public spat over a call to revive the local government election.

The tiff was sparked after MCA Youth chief Ling Tian Soon proposed during its annual general assembly yesterday that the government bring back the third vote, starting in the Federal Territories, which drew pushback from Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh.

Zahid described the disagreement between the two as a misunderstanding that should be resolved internally within the BN family and said that it should not be turned into a polemic on social media.

"We are all siblings - hug it out, kiss if possible; we know it is just a misunderstanding.

"I respect MCA Youth, and I respect Umno Youth," he said while delivering his opening speech at the MCA annual general assembly in Kuala Lumpur today.

MCA Youth chief Ling Tian Soon and Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh

The proposal to revive the local government election was among eight resolutions tabled at the MCA Youth annual general assembly, with Ling explaining that it would give Federal Territories residents the power to elect their local representatives just as states can vote in their assemblypersons.

At present, Kuala Lumpur only has MPs, and the federal government runs Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

Akmal had rejected the proposal, stressing that MCA Youth's stance did not represent BN's official position.

"I would like to suggest that moving forward, MCA contests exclusively in urban areas, while Malay-majority constituencies can be handed over to other component parties," he said on Facebook.

Umno has previously repeatedly opposed calls to restore local government elections, arguing that they could deepen racial divisions, particularly in urban areas, and cost too much.

The last local government elections in Malaysia took place in 1963. The elections for 1964 and 1965 were suspended, with the official reason stated as Indonesia's confrontation with Malaysia.

The suspension became permanent after Parliament passed the Local Government Act 1976, which only provided for appointed councillors.

READ MORE: KINIGUIDE | Local governments and elections

PKR Youth enters the ring

Meanwhile, PKR Youth deputy chief Jeremy Ang said MCA Youth must firmly condemn Akmal's dismissal of reinstating the local council election.

He said Akmal's statement disregarded the need for political participation among the urban Malay middle class as well as multiracial voters.

"Therefore, I urge MCA Youth to strongly condemn Akmal's statement, which not only ignores the reality of our multiracial urban society, but also indirectly belittles its own community's ability to compete.

"I also call on MCA Youth to explicitly reject any race-based seat allocation arrangements, and remain steadfast in supporting efforts to restore local government elections starting in the Federal Territories," he said in a statement today.