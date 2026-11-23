PARLIAMENT | The MCMC has made no further progress in probing an alleged artificial intelligence-assisted political influence operation targeting Malaysian voters, as it continues to await a response from US-based AI company Anthropic.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching told the Dewan Rakyat today that the lack of feedback from Anthropic left MCMC without new information to advance its investigation.

The lack of progress comes amid previous reports of coordinated efforts to artificially amplify political support in Malaysia, raising questions about the authorities' ability to investigate such operations and establish who is behind them.

Teo (above) was responding to Wan Saiful Wan Jan (PN-Tasek Gelugor), who pointed out that her response was identical to one given on Nov 11 while pressing for an update on the investigation and how much longer it would take.

"I can only provide an answer if there are new developments," she said during her ministry's winding-up speech at the committee stage of the Supply Bill (Budget) 2027 debate.

Teo also admitted that waiting on the US tech company presented a "challenge" for the internet regulator.

She further invited MPs with additional information to submit it to MCMC to facilitate further investigations.

Malaysiakini has reached out to Anthropic for comments.

In September, Anthropic alleged that an overseas entity used its Claude AI technology to develop a commercial election manipulation operation targeting Malaysia.

According to its Threat Intelligence Report, the operation reportedly involved around 1,000 fake accounts on social media platform X, a fabricated news portal, and dossiers containing false allegations against an opposition politician as well as civil society organisations.

The report also disclosed a request to generate one million artificial views for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s social media account. However, it found no evidence that the operation had gained significant traction or affected election outcomes.

‘Separate issue’

During today's exchange, Wan Saiful raised the alleged one million fake views directed at Anwar's account, questioning why the government had not lodged a report to facilitate an investigation.

However, Teo said the issue was separate from the allegations raised in Anthropic's report, urging him not to conflate the two.

Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan

The latest exchange follows the Communications Ministry's statement last week that MCMC was seeking further information and clarification from Anthropic before determining appropriate follow-up action.

The ministry also said it would pursue any regulatory or enforcement action under existing laws, including the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and the Online Safety Act 2025.

The report is not the first documented artificial amplification of Malaysian politics.

Last year, Malaysiakini uncovered a network of at least 263 cybertroopers artificially boosting support for Anwar on Facebook, and links between the network and a PKR Youth official.

READ MORE: Investigation: Network of 263 'cybertroopers' spurs Anwar's FB support



