The government will make Year One enrolment compulsory for six-year-old children from 2029, with preparations for the initiative being carried out continuously from this year.

Education director-general Azam Ahmad said that, to ensure smooth implementation, enrolment for six-year-old pupils will be offered on an optional basis in 2027 and 2028 before being made compulsory in 2029.

"On infrastructure, the Education Ministry is using a modular classroom construction approach that allows learning space requirements to be met in a shorter timeframe, while optimising the use of existing classrooms and preschool capacity.

"A new curriculum has also been adapted to the developmental level of six-year-old children, while teacher training is being strengthened to ensure they have the pedagogical skills suited to handling pupils at that age level," he said after a ministry briefing with the media in Sepang today.

Azam said that so far, 73,498 applications have been received from the six-year-old cohort entering Year One for the 2027 session, while another 418,151 are from the seven-year-old cohort.

He said Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Johor recorded the highest enrolment of six-year-old pupils into Year One.

Azam said plans to introduce formal education at a younger age were not new, as discussions had begun as early as 2017 with the involvement of various agencies and reviews of international reports.

However, implementation at the time took into account several factors, including the country's economic situation, infrastructure and political will.

National mission

Azam said the initiative was not merely a ministry plan but a national mission requiring a whole-of-government and whole-of-nation approach.

He said support from various ministries and the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had enabled key components to be coordinated, including the construction of additional classrooms in preparation for making preschool education compulsory in the future.

Azam said the changes were part of preparing the national education system for future challenges, including demographic shifts, an ageing population, climate change and technological developments increasingly influencing children's learning.

He said the ministry was also running various simulations to ensure all implementation requirements could be met, including amendments to the Education Act 1996.

"Based on the simulations we are running, including the process of amending the Act and preparing all necessary provisions, we should be ready to make Year One enrolment compulsory at age six in 2029," he added.

After the media briefing, reporters were taken to Sekolah Kebangsaan Kota Warisan to view an integrated special education classroom built using IBS technology, which accommodates no more than seven special education pupils per class.

The school will admit 100 six-year-old pupils and 443 seven-year-old pupils for Year One in 2027, including 30 pupils under the Special Education Integration Programme.

- Bernama