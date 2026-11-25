If the state fails to hold the police officers accountable for the fatal shooting in Durian Tunggal, Malacca, the families will, lawyers Rajesh Nagarajan and Sachpreetraj Singh warned, announcing that they would file a civil suit against the government and police.

With more than a year having elapsed since the incident, the lawyers stressed that the case had evolved beyond the tragedy of three grieving families, becoming a defining test of “whether police officers can kill and walk away”.

“The public is watching, and it is done tolerating police brutality, abuse of power and the culture of impunity that protects those responsible,” they added.

The shooting occurred on Nov 25 last year at an oil palm plantation, claiming the lives of G Logeswaran, 29, M Puspanathan, 21, and M Puvaneswaran, 24.

Police claimed the three men were shot dead after allegedly attacking officers with a parang. However, an audio recording of a telephone conversation that surfaced subsequently appeared to cast serious doubt on that account, suggesting instead that the men had been executed.

On Dec 5, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim directed the police to conduct a transparent, open and thorough investigation, stressing that no party should be protected.

Lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan

In their media statement today, the families' lawyers took aim at the Attorney-General's Chambers for opting to hold an inquest, despite the chambers having directed on Dec 16 that the case be reclassified and investigated as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“So where is that murder investigation? What did it find?

“Now the AGC offers an inquest instead. An inquest establishes how, when and in what circumstances a person died. It does not decide guilt, and cannot charge anyone. Here the AGC already has more than enough evidence to make a charging decision. An inquest adds nothing but delay.

“The AGC has the audio recording. It has the post-mortem findings. With all of that in hand, the AGC has still failed to charge those responsible for these killings,” they added.

'We will not be silenced'

Referring to the audio recording in which Logeswaran is heard pleading, "Jangan, saya ada anak!" (Don’t, I have a child), the lawyers said these were hardly the words of a man threatening police officers.

“That plea cannot be reconciled with the police's claim of self-defence. The post-mortem findings add further weight to what the families have maintained from the start: these three men were shot in cold blood, execution-style. If this evidence does not lead to murder charges, then nothing ever will.

“The police have one job here: to arrest suspects and bring them before a court. Only the courts can decide guilt and impose punishment. The law does not give a police officer a licence to act as judge, jury and executioner. If officers can decide on the spot who lives and who dies, then we do not need courts at all,” they added.

Two of the widows whose husbands died in the Durian Tunggal police shooting case

The lawyers demanded a full public explanation of the findings of the Section 302 investigation and that those responsible for the killings be prosecuted without further delay.

“Three lives were taken. A year has been wasted. We will not be silenced, and we will not go away. We demand justice,” they added.