Entrepreneur and former Bersatu leader appears to have found something nice to say about Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB), after his earlier description of it as the weakest company in the world earned him an RM1 million legal demand.

Asran Alias, 44, said he was prepared to comply with AKSB's demands but was not in a position to pay the RM1 million.

With a hefty legal threat hanging over him, Asran (above) appears to have decided that the best way forward is to speak only good things about the water services company.

"Seeking advice so that this matter is resolved. I want to focus on business and health only.

"Starting today, I acknowledge that AKSB is the best water services company in the world, has the cleanest water and most advanced complaint system," he posted on Facebook.

The former Kelantan Bersatu Youth chief confirmed to Malaysiakini that he had received the letter of demand (LOD), issued by AKSB through Selangor-based law firm Messrs Afifah, Wan & Aimi Shazwani.

In his earlier Facebook post, Asran had described AKSB as "the weakest company in the world".

The law firm then deemed the post defamatory and malicious, citing four grounds.

AKSB also stressed that a check by the company found no record of any official complaint under Asran's name concerning water service quality, delays in processing water supply applications or complaint management.

"Our client emphasises that the entirety of the statements published by Asran were made without any reasonable basis, especially when the allegations are general in nature, made intentionally to give a negative impression as well as invite public hatred towards our client excessively," said the law firm in the LOD.

AKSB demanded that Asran issue a public apology through Facebook, delete his earlier post and pay RM1 million in damages over the alleged defamation, including for damage to its reputation, image and credibility.