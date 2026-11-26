Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak has opted to halt his final attempt to revive a RM1.9 million lawsuit against former attorney-general Tommy Thomas.

In withdrawing his application for leave to appeal to the Federal Court, Najib, who recently secured house arrest in his SRC International case, reportedly cited a need to focus on “more pressing issues”.

His lawyer, Firoz Hussein Ahmad Jamaluddin, informed a three-member bench of the matter in Putrajaya today, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Thomas’ counsel, Alan Adrian Gomez, further confirmed that the defendant had agreed to accept RM10,000 in costs, after which Chief Judge of Malaya Hashim Hamzah, who chaired the bench comprising judges Ruzima Ghazali and Azimah Omar, struck out Najib’s application.

Under the law, litigants in civil cases must first obtain leave before they can proceed with an appeal to the Federal Court.

Misfeasance accusation

In his civil suit filed in 2021, Najib alleged that Thomas (above, right) - who served as AG from June 4, 2018, to Feb 28, 2020 - had committed misfeasance in public office when prosecuting him over the 1MDB case.

Najib claimed that Thomas had acted with malicious intent when filing charges against him in relation to the 1MDB and International Petroleum Investment Company cases.

The former Pekan MP sought a declaration that Thomas had committed misfeasance in public office, as well as RM1.9 million in damages, including negotiation fees for the audit team to review documentation for the preparation of facts to deal with the prosecution against him.

Najib had sought leave to appeal the lawsuit to the apex court in February after the Court of Appeal dealt the case a setback the previous month, following the High Court’s Nov 25, 2022 ruling allowing Thomas' application to strike out Najib's suit without a full trial.

In its judgment, a three-member appellate court bench led by P Ravinthran said that while the court disagreed with the High Court’s 2022 finding that an AG has immunity against a civil suit, it was correct in finding that Najib’s suit was premature.

The appellate court at the time also ordered Najib to pay RM12,000 in costs to Thomas.

Subsequently, in their motion of appeal to the Federal Court, Najib’s defence team, Messrs Raj, Ong & Yudistra, posed three legal questions for the apex court’s determination.

Among others, the queries sought a court decision on whether the law should recognise the tort of malicious process, as well as what its elements and scope should be.

The questions also appealed for guidance on whether an AG's conduct before, during and after prosecution can amount to that tort, and whether a claim of misfeasance in public office depends on the outcome of the criminal cases.