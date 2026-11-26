People’s Progressive Party (PPP) communications chief Jeyaratnam Manium has had enough of people treating public spaces as extensions of their living rooms, blaring social media reels, movies, dramas, music and sports broadcasts from their mobile phones, or conducting loudspeaker conversations without the slightest consideration for those around them.

“Imagine 10 or more individuals watching different content simultaneously at high volumes in a confined public space.

“What should otherwise be a peaceful environment would inevitably turn into a source of discomfort, frustration and unnecessary disturbance,” he said in a statement.

Jeyaratnam (above) said Malaysia should introduce legislation, or amend existing laws, to tackle this growing form of noise pollution and public nuisance.

“While Malaysia currently has several legal provisions addressing public nuisance, including Section 13 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 (Act 336), Sections 268 and 290 of the Penal Code (Act 574), and Sections 80 and 82 of the Local Government Act 1976 (Act 171), these provisions do not specifically address the disruptive use of mobile phones and modern electronic devices in public spaces.

“It is therefore timely and necessary for the government to review existing legislation and introduce specific regulations governing mobile phone usage in public spaces,” he added.

Among the measures proposed by Jeyaratnam are mandatory silent mode and a ban on disruptive loudspeaker use in hospitals and clinics - as well as compulsory earphones for media playback on public transport, including trains and buses.

He also wants restrictions on loudspeaker conversations.

“The regulations should also prohibit unreasonably loud music and disruptive audio playback in public parks, shopping malls and restaurants.

“Mandatory silent mode in designated areas of government offices and strict enforcement of quiet-zone regulations in libraries should also be introduced,” Jeyaratnam added.

The PPP leader said the proposed regulations must be backed by effective enforcement, substantial fines and, where warranted, imprisonment for serious or repeated offences to serve as a meaningful deterrent.

No longer about etiquette

With mobile phones now indispensable to daily life, Jeyaratnam said regulating their use was no longer simply a question of etiquette but a necessity to safeguard public peace and social harmony.

He emphasised that technological advancement must go hand in hand with civic consciousness, social responsibility and mutual respect.

“The convenience and entertainment of one individual must never come at the expense of the peace and comfort of others,” he added.

Jeyaratnam stressed that the proposed legislation was not intended to deprive people of their freedom to use mobile phones, but to ensure that such freedom was exercised responsibly.

“Malaysia must cultivate a society that is not only technologically advanced but also socially responsible, courteous and considerate.

“The right to use a mobile phone does not grant anyone the right to disturb the peace of others,” he added.



