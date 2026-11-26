The Kuala Lumpur High Court was told today that former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin knew that the RM25.3 million deposited into Bersatu’s bank accounts did not originate from legitimate sources.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin submitted that Muhyiddin, in his capacity as a trustee and authorised signatory of the political party’s accounts, should have scrutinised the frequency of deposits into Bersatu’s two bank accounts.

"As Bersatu president, a member of its supreme leadership council, an authorised signatory to its accounts and a trustee of those accounts, the accused had a duty to exercise due diligence to ensure that the RM25.3 million received by Bersatu was not proceeds of corruption or abuse of power.

"The accused was not merely a figurehead in Bersatu. In this instance, he wilfully turned a blind eye to the obvious.

“Had he made even the slightest effort to inquire, he would have discovered the source of the funds. Furthermore, he was no ordinary member but had direct control over and access to these accounts," he said.

Shaharuddin was making his submissions during the prosecution's closing arguments in the case against the Pagoh MP, who faces three charges of using his position to obtain gratification totalling RM25.3 million in connection with the Jana Wibawa programme, before judge Noor Ruwena Nurdin.

Muhyiddin was represented at today's proceedings by a team of lawyers comprising Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, Amer Hamzah Arshad and Chetan Jethwani.

Shaharuddin further submitted that Muhyiddin had acted in a manner inconsistent with his positions as prime minister and Bersatu president when he met the 27th prosecution witness (PW27), Azman Yusoff, director of KCJ Engineering Sdn Bhd, at the Tropicana Golf Club in Damansara.

Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin

He said the meeting took place when Azman sought information about projects for bumiputera contractors in the construction industry under the economic stimulus package.

"While at the Tropicana Golf Club, the accused spontaneously remarked to PW27 that if any members of the Malaysian Bumiputera Contractors Association or other contractors wished to make contributions, they could channel them directly to Bersatu.

"This clearly constitutes evidence of an intention to provide a benefit to an associate of the accused, namely Bersatu, which the court may consider as relevant previous conduct," he said.

'Actions taken to benefit Bersatu'

Shaharuddin said Muhyiddin had also paved the way for KCJ Engineering, Nepturis Sdn Bhd and Sutracom to enter the evaluation process conducted by the Jana Wibawa Evaluation Committee at the Finance Ministry, led by the 25th prosecution witness, Rosni Yusoff, who was then undersecretary of the government procurement division.

He submitted that these actions were undertaken for the benefit of Bersatu, which he described as an associate of the accused.

He further argued that PW27 would not have asked the 20th prosecution witness, Shahradzi Shamsuddin, managing director of Mamfor Sdn Bhd, and the 21st prosecution witness, Lian Tan Chuan, founder of Nepturis, to make contributions had Muhyiddin not first suggested to PW27 that members of the Malaysian Bumiputera Contractors Association or other contractors contribute to Bersatu.

"Although whether the RM25.3 million constituted bona fide contributions is not the central issue in the charges against the accused, we, as the prosecution, have at least dismantled one of his defences, namely that the RM25.3 million was purely a contribution," he said.

Ruwena subsequently fixed Dec 1 for the defence to present its rebuttal submissions.

Muhyiddin, 79, faces three charges of using his position to obtain gratification totalling RM25.3 million for Bersatu from three companies, namely Nepturis, Mamfor and KCJ Engineering, as well as an individual, Azman, in connection with the Jana Wibawa programme.

He is alleged to have committed the offences at the Prime Minister's Office in the Perdana Putra Building, Putrajaya, between March 1, 2020 and Aug 20, 2021.

The charges were framed under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of at least five times the value of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

On Sept 15, the court granted Muhyiddin a discharge and acquittal (DNA) on one charge of using his position to obtain RM200 million in gratification, as well as three money-laundering charges involving the same amount.

The decision followed the prosecution's announcement that it would not proceed with the case against the Pagoh MP, which involved Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd.

- Bernama