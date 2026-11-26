The Finance Ministry said the government has no immediate plans to merge the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and Customs Department to establish a single tax authority.

The proposed restructuring is expected to improve national revenue collection efficiency, curb tax leakages and reduce compliance costs for the business community.

However, the ministry said the government would continue to strengthen governance and improve tax revenue collection through both agencies, including by sharing information and conducting joint enforcement operations.

These measures would enhance efficiency and sustainability in tackling revenue leakages, it said.

"The ministry also maintains close cooperation with international organisations such as the World Bank Group to improve the country's tax model.

"Engagement sessions are also held with local tax experts to obtain recommendations for improving national tax policies and the tax system from time to time," it said in a written parliamentary reply published on the Dewan Rakyat website today.

The ministry was responding to a question from Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Semporna), who asked about the proposal to establish a single tax authority by merging IRB and Customs, and its potential to improve revenue collection efficiency, curb tax leakages and reduce compliance costs for businesses.

- Bernama