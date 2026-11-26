Cops probe Pua, Kota Melaka MP over posts on Najib's house arrest minutes, T'ganu Friday prayer policy
Police have opened two separate investigation papers into former DAP MP Tony Pua and Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong over their respective Facebook posts concerning the Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting minutes on former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s house arrest, and the closure of business premises in Terengganu during Friday prayers.
In a statement today, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said police have received 55 reports over Pua’s post, which contained information on the declassification of documents relating to Najib’s house arrest...
Police have opened two separate investigation papers into former DAP MP Tony Pua and Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong over their respective Facebook posts concerning the Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting minutes on former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s house arrest, and the closure of business premises in Terengganu during Friday prayers.
In a statement today, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said police have received 55 reports over Pua’s post, which contained information on the declassification of documents relating to Najib’s house arrest.
He said Pua’s case is being investigated under Section 203A of the Penal Code, which concerns the disclosure of information, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998, relating to the improper use of network facilities or services.
As for Khoo, Khalid (above) said the former is being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code for deliberately wounding another person’s religious feelings, Section 505(b) for statements likely to cause public fear or alarm, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, after two reports were lodged.
He added that the Classified Crimes Investigation Unit under the Criminal Investigation Department at Bukit Aman is handling both investigations.
"Both cases are still at the investigation stage, and the police reminds the public not to engage in speculation that could interfere with the investigation process.
"Police also warns all parties against touching on or raising issues relating to the 3R (race, religion and royalty) in any form that could affect the peace and harmony of Malaysian society.
"Firm action, without compromise, will be taken against any party who deliberately makes or disseminates statements that could cause public alarm," he added.
Pua has since confirmed that he will be giving his statement at Bukit Aman tomorrow, at 10am.
READ MORE: PM wants Home Ministry to probe Pardons Board meeting minutes leak
On Nov 18, Malaysiakini reported that the meeting minutes showed that Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar allowed Najib to serve the remainder of his jail sentence in the SRC International case despite objections from the attorney-general and the federal territories minister.
Pua had uploaded several excerpts of the Sept 18 Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting minutes on Facebook.
Umno leaders then questioned the release of the minutes, accusing Pua of insulting the king and inciting debate on the monarch’s prerogative to grant pardons.
On Nov 22, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the minutes were declassified to enable the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) to prepare an affidavit in reply to a judicial review application filed by the Malaysian Bar.
As for Khoo, the former courted backlash from political allies and foes alike over his remarks targeting a directive for businesses in Kuala Terengganu to close during Friday prayers.
In his apology on Nov 21, the Malacca DAP chairperson admitted that the wording and tone of his earlier post had caused misunderstanding, offence and unease, particularly among Muslims.
The wind is diverted and blows towards DAP, again and again, selectively. A hallmark of Madani is its double standard in taking lightning-fast action.
Does he think people are dumb? , Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said police have received 55 reports over Pua’s post That's because he stated yesterday he had received no reports, it was an invitation for them.
Fifty-five police reports over Tony Pua’s post. I’d like to know who lodged them. How many came from people linked to political parties, and which parties? Did people file those reports independently, or was there an organised push? The pattern might give the police some idea of what was driving the complaints. Either way, I’d still like to know what police believe was improper about Pua’s post, given that the Home Minister said the minutes had been declassified. As for Khoo, sometimes the best thing you can do is keep your mouth shut long enough to think before you post. He can question how the Friday prayer closure affects local businesses, and he can do it with respect for the people who go to prayers. He’s the MP for everyone in Kota Melaka, across every race and religion. He’s apologised. I hope the next time he speaks on an issue like this, he remembers who he represents.
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