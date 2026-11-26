Police have opened two separate investigation papers into former DAP MP Tony Pua and Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong over their respective Facebook posts concerning the Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting minutes on former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s house arrest, and the closure of business premises in Terengganu during Friday prayers.

In a statement today, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said police have received 55 reports over Pua’s post, which contained information on the declassification of documents relating to Najib’s house arrest.

He said Pua’s case is being investigated under Section 203A of the Penal Code, which concerns the disclosure of information, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998, relating to the improper use of network facilities or services.

As for Khoo, Khalid (above) said the former is being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code for deliberately wounding another person’s religious feelings, Section 505(b) for statements likely to cause public fear or alarm, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, after two reports were lodged.

He added that the Classified Crimes Investigation Unit under the Criminal Investigation Department at Bukit Aman is handling both investigations.

Tony Pua

"Both cases are still at the investigation stage, and the police reminds the public not to engage in speculation that could interfere with the investigation process.

"Police also warns all parties against touching on or raising issues relating to the 3R (race, religion and royalty) in any form that could affect the peace and harmony of Malaysian society.

"Firm action, without compromise, will be taken against any party who deliberately makes or disseminates statements that could cause public alarm," he added.

Pua has since confirmed that he will be giving his statement at Bukit Aman tomorrow, at 10am.

READ MORE: PM wants Home Ministry to probe Pardons Board meeting minutes leak

On Nov 18, Malaysiakini reported that the meeting minutes showed that Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar allowed Najib to serve the remainder of his jail sentence in the SRC International case despite objections from the attorney-general and the federal territories minister.

Pua had uploaded several excerpts of the Sept 18 Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting minutes on Facebook.

Umno leaders then questioned the release of the minutes, accusing Pua of insulting the king and inciting debate on the monarch’s prerogative to grant pardons.

On Nov 22, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the minutes were declassified to enable the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) to prepare an affidavit in reply to a judicial review application filed by the Malaysian Bar.

Khoo Poay Tiong

As for Khoo, the former courted backlash from political allies and foes alike over his remarks targeting a directive for businesses in Kuala Terengganu to close during Friday prayers.

In his apology on Nov 21, the Malacca DAP chairperson admitted that the wording and tone of his earlier post had caused misunderstanding, offence and unease, particularly among Muslims.