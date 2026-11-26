The new Negeri Sembilan state exco members will be sworn in tomorrow at Istana Besar Seri Menanti in Kuala Pilah beginning 9am, according to a media invitation issued by the palace.

However, Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim's fate remains uncertain, as it is unclear if he still commands majority support to remain in his post.

Earlier today, BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had an audience with Negeri Sembilan ruler, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, to discuss the state's ongoing political crisis.

Bernama reported that the hour-long meeting was also attended by Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan, BN secretary-general Zambry Abd Kadir, Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Umno information chief Azalina Othman Said, as well as Ismail.

Earlier today, Harian Metro reported that Ismail, who is also the Juasseh assemblyperson, offered to resign after reportedly failing to submit a list of candidates to fill the vacant positions of new exco members.

Negeri Sembilan MB Ismail Lasim

The report quoted an anonymous source saying Ismail had no choice but to consider stepping down after failing to secure the support of 24 state assemblypersons from BN and Perikatan Nasional.

The situation has also reportedly left him with little time to table the Negeri Sembilan 2027 budget.

MB to remain?

However, Utusan Malaysia quoted another unnamed source saying Ismail would remain as menteri besar.

Malaysiakini also understands that Ismail's position will remain unchanged after checking with a source close to the state's political developments. No swearing-in ceremony for a new menteri besar has also been announced to date, suggesting that Ismail will remain in the post.

On Nov 20, Ismail said he will remain in office with the consent of Tuanku Muhriz, contradicting an earlier statement by Zambry that Ismail had resigned.

Speaking at a press conference at his official residence in Seremban, Ismail said that he had neither submitted nor consented to the submission of a resignation letter dated Nov 16, 2026, to Tuanku Muhriz.

Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir

“The Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan decreed during the audience earlier that I continue my service and responsibilities as the menteri besar to ensure the continuity of administration and that the interests of the people and this state are safeguarded," he said.

However, the Negeri Sembilan palace later clarified that it had instructed Ismail to demonstrate that he still commands majority support among state assemblypersons, while rejecting claims that it had endorsed his continued tenure.

"Since Ismail himself has stated that he did not resign, it would be inaccurate and factually incorrect to say that the palace wants him to remain as menteri besar," the palace stated.

The menteri besar was also instructed to submit a list of state exco members for Tuanku Muhriz’s consideration.