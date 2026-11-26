Anwar places 10th on Asia Power Index
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been ranked among the top 10 leaders for effective political leadership in the Lowy Institute’s 2026 Asia Power Index.
The latest report, which assesses the effectiveness of political leaders in advancing their countries’ diplomatic interests internationally, placed Anwar 10th globally with a score of 46 points, according to a post on Australia’s ABC Asia Facebook page.
Regionally, he was...
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been ranked among the top 10 leaders for effective political leadership in the Lowy Institute’s 2026 Asia Power Index.
The latest report, which assesses the effectiveness of political leaders in advancing their countries’ diplomatic interests internationally, placed Anwar 10th globally with a score of 46 points, according to a post on Australia’s ABC Asia Facebook page.
Regionally, he was one of only three Asean leaders to make the global top 10, alongside Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who ranked third with 74 points, and Vietnam’s President To Lam, who placed eighth with 50 points.
Chinese President Xi Jinping topped the political leadership rankings in the 2026 Asia Power Index, scoring 100 out of 100 for global diplomatic effectiveness.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ranked second, while Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
Compiled by Australian think tank the Lowy Institute, the rankings are based on a survey of experts assessing how effectively political leaders advance their countries’ diplomatic interests on the global stage.
The political leadership rankings form part of the broader Asia Power Index, which measures the power and influence of 27 countries and territories across the region.
- Bernama
Wow, PMx, you have done it again. Bajet 2027 passed and now this. Imagine scoring 46 out of 100 and still managing to be placed 10th by Lowy Institute! surely, there will be celebrations and a PH tomorrow. What will China do with Xi's perfect score of 100? Malaysia scores 3rd position on Diplomatic Influence in SEA.
One thing I appreciate about PMX is that he can sit down with leaders who disagree with each other and still get Malaysia’s concerns heard. That takes judgement. In a region where the big powers are pulling in different directions, I want a prime minister who can keep those relationships open and speak plainly about what matters to us. Anwar placing 10th for diplomatic effectiveness in the Lowy Institute’s index, alongside two other ASEAN leaders in the top ten, is something Malaysians can take pride in. We have plenty to debate about what happens at home, and we should. We can also give credit where it’s due. On the international stage, PMX has represented Malaysia well.
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