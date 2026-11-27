The Seremban Sessions Court today stayed the sedition prosecution proceeding against disputed Sungei Ujong chieftain (undang luak) Mubarak Thahak pending the determination by the High Court of legal and constitutional questions concerning his status, jurisdiction, and constitutional position.

Judge Tasnim Abu Bakar granted the application after considering submissions from both the defence and prosecution.

Mubarak (above) was not present in court today.

In her ruling, Tasnim allowed the defence's application and preliminary objection to stay the proceedings under Section 30(1) of the Courts of Judicature Act 1964.

She fixed Jan 19 for mention to obtain an update on the status of the High Court's determination.

The defence, led by lawyer Asmawi Ismail, had applied for all proceedings, including the reading of the charge and the recording of a plea, to be suspended pending the resolution of constitutional and legal questions concerning Mubarak's status.

Asmawi also requested that his client be exempted from attending the next case mention.

“We respectfully request that the court consider exercising its powers under Section 30(1) of the Courts of Judicature Act 1964 to stay the proceedings and transmit the record of proceedings to the High Court, in light of the questions raised regarding the implications of constitutional provisions,” he said.

Asmawi explained that the application was intended to ensure that fundamental questions concerning jurisdiction and his client's constitutional protections were properly determined before the criminal proceedings continued.

Mubarak was also represented by lawyers Vel Manoharan, Hanif Hassan, Emirul Sarifudin Nor Azmi, Deidra Nor Azmi, Nabilah Nor Azmi, and Fathin Syuhadah Yasin.

'No longer relevant'

Deputy public prosecutors Shahrizat Ismail and Husni Fairos Ramly opposed the defence's application to stay the proceedings and refer questions relating to the charge to the High Court.

Shahrizat argued that questions concerning Mubarak's status as the Undang Luak Sungei Ujong were no longer relevant, as he had been removed from the position on May 13, 2025, before the charge was filed.

She said this was confirmed in a Negeri Sembilan state government gazette published last October.

Meanwhile, Husni urged the court to allow the case to proceed before the Sessions Court and dismiss the defence's application.

He also requested that an arrest warrant be issued against Mubarak for failing to attend court without a reasonable excuse.

Media reports yesterday indicated that Mubarak was expected to be charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948 over alleged seditious remarks made last April.

- Bernama