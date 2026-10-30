For months, Malaysia’s Automatic Fuel Adjustment (AFA) rate worked quietly in consumers’ favor.

From July 2025 to April 2026, the AFA mostly appeared as a rebate. Then the direction changed.

In May 2026, AFA turned into a charge at +1.38 sen/kWh. By June, it increased to +2.59 sen/kWh. In July, it climbed again to +3.59 sen/kWh.

The change may look small on paper. But for homeowners, it says something bigger: bills grew by 20-40% and electricity costs are no longer predictable as they used to be.

Figure 1: From a rebate of minus 9cents to a plus 3cents: that is a 12cents increase per kWh (~30-50%)

The Bill Is No Longer Just a Bill

Most Malaysians only look at one number. The total amount due.

But behind that number, electricity cost is shaped by the nation’s inexplicit cost to generate power, fuel prices and ever-changing energy demand. The Energy Commission explains that AFA is inherently dynamic to allow monthly adjustments that reflect ever-changing fuel prices, raw material costs and other generation-related costs.

This means the bill is no longer only about how many lights you switch on.

It is also about how exposed your home is to a system you do not control.

When fuel costs move, consumers would feel it. That is what AFA is for. When tariff structures changed in July 2025, consumers simply adjusted. But when there is a rising global energy crisis, households should pay attention.

Reuters recently reported that governments worldwide have been trying to shield consumers from rising energy costs linked to global conflict and fuel market disruption .

The Malaysian government has been ahead of most and has been subsidising our electricity costs for years. Eventually, there is only so much they can offer.

Check Your kWh Before the Bill Jump scares You

Not every household will feel the same impact.

Air-conditioning, fridges, water heaters, washing machines, EV charging, Wi-Fi, charging devices, and all other appliances; they inadvertently add up.

Before asking whether your bill will go up, check how much electricity your home actually uses.

Monthly Usage

Social Protection: The government continues to provide the RM40 Monthly e-Kasih Rebate, completely wiping out the electricity bills of poor households registered under the system.

Know where your home stands before the bill becomes a problem.

The World Is Changing. So Is Energy.

The higher your electricity usage, the more exposed your home becomes to future cost changes.

You may not be able to control electricity tariffs, fuel prices or AFA charges. But you can control how much electricity you continue to draw from the grid.

Solar does not make your bill disappear. But it helps reduce how much electricity your home draws from the grid during the day.

For households with strong daytime usage, solar can directly offset part of monthly electricity consumption. That means less dependence on grid electricity when the sun is already working for you.

For homes that use more electricity at night (I, e. work in office or fulfilling social calendar), solar can go further with Battery Energy Storage Systems, or BESS.

Solar helps you generate electricity.

BESS helps you use it for later.

Together, they give homeowners more control over when and how their own energy is used.

The Smart Move Is To Not Wait

Some homeowners will wait until the bill becomes painful. Others will start looking at their usage now.

The AFA trend is already showing that electricity costs can move from rebate to charge. What protects households today may not always feel enough tomorrow, especially for higher-usage homes.

So, before the next bill arrives, check your monthly kWh. Look at when your home uses the most electricity.

Ask whether your roof can help reduce your dependence on the grid.

To understand how solar and battery storage can support your home’s energy needs, visit www.unitedsolarenergy.com.my and explore solutions by United Solar Energy Malaysia (USEM).

This Sustainable Energy Series is in collaboration with United Solar Energy Malaysia (USEM).

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.