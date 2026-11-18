LETTER | Have you ever felt guilty, almost as if you were the worst person in the world, simply because you chose something that genuinely made you happy but did not meet your parents’ expectations?

Have you ever held back your tears, cried yourself to sleep or swallowed your disappointment because you were afraid of hearing the words “I’m disappointed in you” or, even worse, being called ungrateful?

Growing up, many of us struggle to discover who we truly are while trying to become the children our parents want us to be.

We are taught that making our parents proud is one of the greatest achievements in life. Good grades, successful careers and financial stability are often seen as traditional measures of success and ways to repay our parents for their sacrifices.

But somewhere along the way, have we slowly lost sight of our own dreams? Does making our parents proud mean we must give up our own happiness to fulfil theirs?

Everyone has their own learning process. Growing up means making mistakes, facing uncertainty and figuring out what we want from life.

We do not always know what decisions to make or which direction to take, and that is perfectly normal.

Yet, why does it sometimes feel as though children are expected to have everything figured out? Why are we expected to excel in every aspect of life when we are still learning, growing and discovering ourselves?

Emotional pressure

Perhaps parents sometimes forget that their children are experiencing life for the first time, too. They may have years of experience, but that does not mean their children should be expected to make every decision perfectly.

Could it be that, in their efforts to prepare us for a better future, they unintentionally overlook the emotional pressure they place on us?

This is a conversation that deserves more attention in today’s society. We often hear about children who disrespect their parents, disobey their advice or fail to appreciate their sacrifices.

But how often do we discuss parents who unintentionally overlook their children’s emotional needs?

Why is a child’s disappointment sometimes dismissed as being overly sensitive, while a parent’s disappointment is expected to be understood and respected?

Of course, this is not about dismissing the sacrifices parents have made. Many parents want nothing but the best for their children.

Some have experienced financial struggles, missed opportunities and hardships that they hope their children will never have to endure.

Their expectations may come from love, fear and a desire to protect us. However, can good intentions justify the emotional pressure that children sometimes experience?

Creating a safe space

I believe that being a good parent is not only about providing financial support, education and a comfortable life. It is also about creating a space where children feel safe enough to express themselves without fearing judgement.

Sometimes, children do not need another lecture about their mistakes or another comparison with someone else’s achievements. They simply need someone to listen, acknowledge their feelings and remind them that they are enough, even when they fall short of expectations.

After all, can we not appreciate our parents’ sacrifices while still having dreams of our own? Can we not respect their advice without having to follow every decision they make for us?

Perhaps the question we should be asking is not whether we are good enough for our parents, but whether we have given ourselves the chance to become someone we are proud of, too.

Because if we spend our entire lives trying to become the children our parents want us to be, when will we finally get the chance to become the people we want to be?

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.