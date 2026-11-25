LETTER | The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) welcomes Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement that refugees with specialised skills and expertise not readily available among Malaysians may be considered for employment in the country on a case-by-case basis.

MEF views this as a pragmatic and measured approach that recognises the need to address genuine skills and workforce gaps while safeguarding the employment interests of Malaysians. Any decision to allow refugees to work must be carefully regulated, subject to clear eligibility requirements, and guided by national labour market priorities, security considerations, and Malaysia’s economic interests.

MEF senior adviser for government, media, and international engagement Syed Hussain Syed Husman said:

"MEF wishes to express its appreciation to the prime minister for taking a pragmatic approach in allowing the employment of eligible refugees to be considered on a case-by-case basis. MEF believes this is a constructive approach, provided it is implemented with appropriate safeguards and does not compromise employment opportunities for Malaysians.

"MEF's fundamental position is clear: Malaysians must always be given the first opportunity to fill available jobs across all sectors and occupations. Only when genuine vacancies remain unfilled, particularly where local workers are unavailable or specific skills and expertise cannot be sourced locally, should employers be allowed to consider alternative sources of manpower, including eligible refugees."

The availability of local workers must be properly assessed before any approval is granted. Employers should demonstrate genuine workforce requirements and establish that reasonable efforts have been made to recruit suitable Malaysian candidates.

MEF also supports the government's decision to place refugee registration, identification, screening, and employment authorisation under the relevant Malaysian authorities.

"The management of refugees and any access to formal employment must remain under the authority and coordination of the Malaysian government. MEF supports a centralised and accountable system in which the relevant government agencies determine eligibility, conduct the necessary security and background checks, and issue the appropriate authorisation. Documentation issued by UNHCR should not, by itself, be treated as a substitute for government registration or permission to work in Malaysia."

MEF believes a properly regulated framework would provide greater clarity to employers, protect Malaysian workers and reduce the risk of undocumented employment, exploitation, and irregular recruitment practices.

Expatriates for specialised roles

On expatriate employment, Malaysia must remain attractive to foreign investors, multinational companies, technology-driven businesses, and start-ups that require specialised international expertise to establish, operate, and expand their businesses in the country.

With rapid technological advancement, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, and increasingly sophisticated industrial operations, certain skills and expertise may not yet be sufficiently available in the domestic labour market.

Expatriates can therefore play an important role in facilitating business development, introducing new technologies, strengthening management capabilities, and enhancing Malaysia's competitiveness as an investment destination.

However, MEF emphasises that expatriate employment must not come at the expense of developing Malaysian talent.

MEF senior adviser for government, media, and international engagement Syed Hussain Syed Husman

Syed Hussain said: "We must recognise that expatriates and refugees are two distinct categories, with different circumstances and policy considerations. In the case of expatriates, MEF supports the continued employment of suitably qualified international talent where such expertise is necessary for business operations, investment projects, technology development, and the establishment of new businesses in Malaysia.

"We should not discourage investors or start-up companies from bringing in specialised expatriate talent where the required expertise is not yet available locally. However, such employment must be accompanied by a clear commitment to develop Malaysian capabilities. We cannot afford to become permanently dependent on imported expertise when our objective should be to build a strong, skilled and competitive Malaysian workforce."

Stronger localisation plans

MEF advocates a more structured approach to expatriate employment, requiring employers to demonstrate credible succession and localisation plans, particularly for positions involving specialised and advanced technical expertise.

These plans should include:

Structured knowledge and technology transfer: Expatriates should actively transfer their technical knowledge, expertise, and industry experience to Malaysian employees through practical training, mentoring, and workplace exposure. Succession planning: Employers should identify and develop suitable Malaysian employees who can progressively assume responsibilities currently undertaken by expatriates. Continuous skills development: Employers should invest in upskilling and reskilling local employees to equip them with the competencies needed for more complex, specialised, and higher-value jobs. Periodic assessment: The government should assess progress in localisation and skills transfer when considering expatriate employment pass renewals, taking into account the nature of the position, availability of local talent, and progress under the approved development plan.

"An expatriate employment permit should not simply be viewed as permission to employ foreign talent. It should also be an opportunity to accelerate the development of Malaysian talent. Before seeking a renewal, employers should be able to demonstrate meaningful progress in training local employees, transferring knowledge, and preparing suitable Malaysian successors, subject to the availability of the required skills and reasonable development timelines," Syed Hussain said.

MEF believes refugee and expatriate employment should be addressed through distinct but complementary policy frameworks, guided by a common national objective of ensuring that employment opportunities, skills development, and economic benefits ultimately strengthen Malaysia and its people.

Employers must also comply with applicable employment, immigration, and labour laws, including requirements on wages, working conditions, workplace safety, and statutory contributions.

The government, employers, and other stakeholders must work together to ensure these policies are implemented transparently and consistently, without creating unnecessary administrative burdens or uncertainty for businesses.

Syed Hussain said: "Ultimately, the objective must go beyond filling vacancies. Whether we are addressing genuine labour shortages through the controlled employment of eligible refugees or facilitating access to specialised expatriate expertise, we must ensure that the Malaysian workforce benefits in the longer term.

"MEF supports a balanced approach that protects employment opportunities for Malaysians, facilitates legitimate business and investment needs, encourages the transfer of technology and expertise, and progressively builds a stronger pool of local talent. This is essential if Malaysia is to move towards a higher-skilled, higher-productivity, and more competitive economy.

"Malaysia's employment policy must protect employment opportunities for Malaysians, address genuine labour and skills gaps, and ensure that any employment of non-Malaysians contributes to the development of local talent and the long-term interests of the Malaysian economy."

MEF is ready to engage constructively with the government and relevant ministries and agencies to develop practical implementation mechanisms that balance employers' legitimate operational needs with national workforce development priorities.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.