COMMENT | He bent down to touch my feet, a traditional Indian gesture of respect. I was taken aback, unprepared for such a display of affection.

I fumbled through my pockets, hoping to press a small token into his hands, but he stopped me. All he wanted, he said, were my blessings.

This happened outside a 24-hour restaurant as Dinesh prepared to board a van bound for the airport. After five years of toil in Malaysia, he was returning to his native Tamil Nadu, India.

Over the years, what began as a casual acquaintance had blossomed into a friendship.

I watched in silence as his fellow workers gathered around to bid him farewell.

Hailing from different corners of India, Pakistan, and Nepal, these young men had found themselves thrown together in a foreign land, working side by side and living under the same roof, sharing their aspirations, anxieties and the frustrations of life away from home.

They had become one another’s surrogate family, bound not by blood, but by circumstance.

A hardworking, passionate man

I felt a twinge of sadness as Dinesh boarded the vehicle. I had grown rather fond of him. A quiet, almost reticent young man, he possessed a composure and maturity that belied his years.

I often marvelled at his indefatigability as he single-handedly manned the restaurant’s fried rice and noodles section. This was particularly remarkable on weekends, when orders came streaming in without a moment’s respite.

There were no complaints, nor any visible irritation. Just a 25-year-old going about his work with extraordinary diligence, despite gruelling 12-hour shifts spent largely on his feet and a work arrangement that afforded him just one day off a month.

Whenever time permitted, Dinesh and I would steal a few moments for conversation. Our discussions usually revolved around his family, who depended on his earnings, his ambition to open a restaurant one day and, occasionally, the political fortunes of Tamil Nadu.

In May, following the state’s election, Dinesh and I found ourselves engrossed in some rather spirited discussions as Tamil Nadu was plunged into a nail-biting political deadlock. He was rooting for actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay to be the chief minister.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay

During those suspense-laden days, Dinesh would buttonhole me for the latest developments, apparently under the impression that my being a journalist in Malaysia somehow allowed me access to the inner sanctums of Tamil Nadu’s political establishment.

I would oblige as best I could, sharing whatever scraps of information I had gleaned from the Internet and Indian news outlets.

Perhaps that was the first time I detected a crack in his otherwise stoic composure. There was an unmistakable agitation about him, a palpable sense of anticipation.

When the deadlock was finally broken, and Vijay emerged as chief minister, Dinesh was elated. To him and many others like him, this was the harbinger of a new dawn.

He was convinced that Tamil Nadu stood on the cusp of a political renaissance, even suggesting that the day was not far off when young people like him would no longer have to leave their homeland in search of greener pastures.

Having witnessed a similar electoral euphoria in Malaysia, invariably followed by the sobering encounter with political reality, I advised him to temper his expectations.

Punjabi rap aficionado

Last year, I also bid farewell to my regular barber, a Pakistani Punjabi Muslim who had a work permit for the plantation sector but spent his days tending to manes instead of weeds. That, in a nutshell, is how things work here.

Azam was 26, had an infant son and an inexplicable obsession with Punjabi gangster rap. He was an ardent admirer of Sidhu Moosewala, the celebrated Punjabi rapper from India who was gunned down in 2022.

Whenever I walked into his establishment, I was held hostage by his musical playlist. I couldn't understand a word of the lyrics, but would dutifully bob my head to the beat, partly out of appreciation and partly because Azam had a shaving razor next to my neck.

Without fail, he would also wax and curl the tips of my moustache, usually accompanied by an impassioned lecture on “how a lion should flaunt its whiskers”.

Any suggestion that it needed trimming was met with resistance. Clearly, Azam was not a firm believer in the business adage that the customer is always right.

There was, however, much more to Azam than his uncompromising views on facial hair. He would from time to time show me photographs of his quaint farming village and his family back home.

On one occasion, he proudly gave me a glimpse of his family’s collection of rifles, recounting how his relatives had fired shots into the air to celebrate his wedding.

It was alarmingly obvious that firearms were rather commonplace in their neck of the woods. Nevertheless, I felt honoured to have been given a glimpse into these rather ballistic snippets of his life.

Much like Dinesh, Azam and I would occasionally drift into conversations about his plans for the future and, quite often, politics.

One subject that often came up was the fate of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, who remains behind bars.

Azam was convinced that Khan was the best leader Pakistan could hope for. He was perhaps the only man whose lack of facial hair Azam was willing to overlook.

Unappreciated outcasts in Malaysia

When it comes to migrant workers, public discourse is often coloured by xenophobia, suspicion and resentment. They are reduced to statistics, their presence debated in terms of numbers, economic burdens, social inconveniences, and perceived threats.

In this somewhat jaundiced narrative, it is easy to lose sight of the individual stories behind those numbers. Each is a human being with a life left behind, a family waiting back home, friendships interrupted, and familiar surroundings relinquished.

They have crossed oceans not out of wanderlust, but out of economic necessity. They come to earn a living, support their parents and siblings, feed their children, or secure a future that might otherwise remain beyond their reach.

They arrive on unfamiliar shores with little more than a fragile conviction that the sacrifices they make today will, eventually, count for something tomorrow.

While their labour is indispensable to the economy, their presence is often treated as an inconvenience, if not an intrusion.

It is no secret that migrant workers are particularly vulnerable to exploitation and abuse. Often treated by employers as little more than expendable units of labour, they face considerable obstacles to accessing legal protection and enforcing their rights.

Their circumstances can become especially precarious because of documentation and employment arrangements that leave them heavily dependent on their employers.

This imbalance of power makes it harder for workers to speak up against mistreatment, challenge unfair practices or escape exploitative conditions.

Politicians have little electoral incentive to champion their cause. There are few votes to be won by defending the rights of migrant workers.

Taking a firm stand against exploitative employment practices could also put them at odds with employers and industry interests whose influence carries considerably more political weight.

Perhaps I may never see Dinesh or Azam again.

But I will remember them, not as migrant workers, not as statistics, nor as nameless faces behind a restaurant counter or a barber’s chair.

They came as strangers, and left as friends. I hope that, wherever life takes them, it will be kinder to them than the circumstances that brought them here.

And if there is one thing their departures have taught me, it is that borders may separate countries, but they need not divide human beings.

RK ANAND is a member of the Malaysiakini team.