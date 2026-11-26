LETTER | Social media has become a marketplace for medical treatments, with botulinum toxin injections, dermal fillers, and weight-loss products promoted through videos and livestreams. Of particular concern is the use of the prefix “Dr” in such promotions.

Although the title is not exclusive to medical practitioners in Malaysia, its use in this commercial setting may mislead consumers into believing they are dealing with a registered medical practitioner.

In August 2025, the Malacca Sessions Court awarded about RM308,000 in damages to a woman who underwent filler injections after responding to a social media advertisement. The procedure, performed by an unlicensed beautician, resulted in severe infections that required multiple corrective surgeries.

Section 33 of the Medical Act 1971 already makes it an offence for an unregistered person to wilfully and falsely claim to be registered, or to use titles or descriptions calculated to make others believe they are qualified to practise medicine.

The Health Ministry's Registered Medicinal Product Advertising Approval Guidelines similarly recognise that medical authority can be implied without an explicit claim. Under these guidelines, even white coats, stethoscopes, and clinical settings must not be used in advertisements for registered medicinal products in ways that suggest endorsement by a healthcare professional.

Registered medical practitioners are also subject to professional standards governing their conduct on social media. The Malaysian Medical Council's (MMC) 2025 guidelines on the dissemination of information require doctors to identify themselves clearly and share evidence-based content online.

Influencers who are not registered medical practitioners, however, fall outside the MMC's professional disciplinary framework.

For consumers, the difficulty is knowing whether the person advising them is a registered medical practitioner in the first place. Although the MMC's Medical Register Information and Technical System allows the public to check a doctor's registration, how many consumers know it exists?

Even those who do may struggle to verify individuals operating under commercial names or providing incomplete personal details on social media.

How other countries tackle the problem

Other countries have taken steps to address this gap. In August 2023, India introduced guidelines for health and wellness influencers, requiring certified professionals to disclose their credentials and influencers presenting themselves as health experts to clarify that their endorsements are no substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

In the United Arab Emirates, the drug regulator reaffirmed on Nov 18 its prohibition on advertising, promoting, or endorsing medical products through social media influencers.

In August 2025, Chinese authorities made social media platforms responsible for verifying the professional qualifications of medical-content creators and prominently displaying their credentials on account pages. On Nov 6, China launched a further campaign against online health misinformation and misleading professional identities.

Malaysia should require individuals offering professional medical advice or commercially promoting medical treatments on social media to disclose their relevant qualifications, with platform operators responsible for verifying claimed medical credentials. Professional registration and practising status should also be displayed prominently in videos, during livestreams, and on account profiles.

Anyone trading on perceived medical authority for commercial gain must be able to substantiate their credentials. Consumers should not be left to distinguish qualified medical professionals from snake oil salespeople when treatments are marketed to them on social media.