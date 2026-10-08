PARLIAMENT | Lawmakers debating the Food (Amendment) Bill 2026 have questioned whether the proposed changes will address potential health risks from “viral” foods sold online and offline, as well as the law’s overall impact on consumers and sellers.

A total of 35 MPs debated the bill tabled for second reading by Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad today.

Among others, the lawmakers repeatedly questioned how authorities would enforce the proposed safeguards for materials that come into contact with food, including rules on sampling, labelling, and false labelling.

Several MPs also raised concerns about consumer protection as food products, including viral imported candies and snacks, become increasingly accessible online.

Syerleena Abdul Rashid (Harapan-Bukit Bendera) pointed to the sale of packaged snacks and food on e-commerce platforms, raising questions about which parties should be held accountable when health risks were found.

“It is no longer a clearly labelled container. So how are officers supposed to open and inspect every package when thousands arrive at once?

“Platforms determine which products are displayed, profit from transactions, and retain buyers’ data.

“With that power comes responsibility. So who is responsible when the seller is overseas?

“If the marketplace has moved onto the screen, then responsibility must move onto the screen too,” Syerleena (above) questioned.

Aminuddin Harun (Harapan-Port Dickson) similarly questioned who would be held responsible when online traders use false labels, addresses, or information that mislead consumers.

“How are consumers supposed to know who is responsible? More worryingly, the Health Ministry has reported more than 16 types of food products containing scheduled poisons, with 12 using false or incomplete addresses.

“In such circumstances, enforcement cannot rely solely on routine procedures that ultimately leave products on the market while those responsible cannot be traced.

“I therefore support provisions allowing information about products that do not comply with the law to be published in certain circumstances for public safety,” Aminuddin (below) said.

Questions on ground-level enforcement

Meanwhile, Suhaimi Nasir (BN-Libaran) urged the Health Ministry to establish a joint protocol with e-commerce platforms, MCMC, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, and the Customs Department to trace sellers, obtain relevant data, and swiftly remove high-risk products.

“The protocol must also determine who is responsible when dangerous products continue to be sold after complaints have been lodged or enforcement orders issued,” he said.

On materials that come into contact with food, Suhaimi sought clear standards, adequate laboratory capacity, and a transition period for businesses to meet the new requirements.

“Implementation should be phased, with technical assistance for micro and small businesses, so that compliance does not become a burden that only large companies can afford,” he said.

Suhaimi (below) also called for closer coordination on food safety, import declarations, and halal claims, and sought details on inspection and testing capacity at Sabah’s major entry points, including Sandakan and Tawau.

Rodiyah Sapiee (GPS-Batang Sadong) also questioned how safeguards for materials that come into contact with food would be enforced among rural traders and home-based businesses.

She said some small operators still use buckets and ordinary plastic containers to store ingredients and water or prepare food, while newspaper is commonly used to wrap salted terubuk fish.

“So how will these standards be enforced at the grassroots level?

“Will existing inspections assess the suitability of the containers and materials used, and how will the Health Ministry ensure this approach does not burden small traders who may lack technical knowledge?” she asked.

Guardrails against naming and shaming

Meanwhile, Isam Isa (BN-Tampin) highlighted that the proposed amendment would empower the health director-general to close premises producing harmful products and publish information without a court order.

Echoing a suggestion for closer cooperation between the Health Ministry and online authorities, Isam (below) cited a Health Ministry monitoring period of 20 months in 2019 up to August 2020, which found 21 of the 849 food products analysed contained scheduled poisons.

“More worryingly, 12 of the 16 brands concerned were found to be using false or incomplete addresses to evade the authorities. This is extremely dangerous, and these amendments are timely to protect people’s lives.

“In this regard, I would like to know what specific guidelines or standard operating procedures the Health Ministry has established to ensure that the power to publicly name products or premises without a court order is not exercised wrongly or unfairly harms honest businesses if there is confusion over the information,” he said.

He added that transparency and accuracy were crucial in such cases.

“In cases where businesses use false addresses or operate online, I would like to know the extent of the Health Ministry’s cooperation with the MCMC and e-commerce platform providers to block online sales.

“This is because we certainly do not want a situation where a product has been classified as dangerous, but consumers can still purchase it on online platforms,” Isam added.

'Food Act covers online sales'

Responding to concerns over online food sales, Dzulkefly said in his winding-up speech that these transactions fall under the Food Act, with the definition of “selling” including sales conducted electronically.

“Between 2023 and September 2026, 23,553 blocking requests were submitted involving websites, social media, and e-commerce platforms.

“These statistics reflect an increasingly pronounced trend of non-compliance and the need to strengthen enforcement strategies in the digital environment,” he said.

On alerting consumers, Dzulkefly said the ministry would publish information about non-compliant food products on its Food Safety and Quality Programme website, based on clear laboratory findings. This would include products that use false addresses.

Warnings would also be disseminated through press statements and social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

The Food (Amendment) Bill 2026 was then passed by voice vote.

Reporting by Alyaa Alhadjri, N Faizal Ghazali, Shakira Buang



