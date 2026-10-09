PAS has questioned the apparent contradiction between Malaysia’s calls for international accountability for Israeli leaders and its decision to roll out the red carpet for Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, without clear assurances on accountability, victim protection or justice.

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari drew parallels between international efforts to hold leaders accountable over alleged crimes in Myanmar and Gaza.

He noted that the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) prosecutor sought an arrest warrant for Min Aung Hlaing in November 2024, while the court issued warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant that same month over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

“The principles of justice must not change according to a leader’s identity or diplomatic interests. Malaysia must consistently uphold international law, whether in relation to Palestine, Myanmar or any other country,” he added in a statement.

Fadhli cautioned Putrajaya against sacrificing principles, national dignity and human rights for short-term political gain, saying Min Aung Hlaing’s visit would be remembered as a discordant diplomatic move while Myanmar remains mired in armed conflict, political repression and a prolonged humanitarian crisis, with civilians facing grave abuses.

“An official reception, complete with a red carpet befitting a distinguished statesman, risks normalising the junta leadership, which continues to be associated with allegations of human rights violations,” he added.

Not at expense of national principles

Fadhli said PAS understood public concerns over undocumented foreigners, gaps in refugee management, security threats and labour exploitation, stressing that the safety and interests of Malaysians must remain the government’s top priority.

However, he said diplomacy to address issues involving Myanmar nationals and refugees must not come at the expense of national principles, international justice or human security.

He added that the government’s decision to engage Min Aung Hlaing also raised questions about Malaysia’s commitment to the Asean Five-Point Consensus, particularly its calls for an end to violence, inclusive dialogue and a political solution to the Myanmar crisis.

Fadhli (above) stressed that the repatriation of Myanmar refugees and undocumented migrants must comply with international law and take into account the risks to their safety and humanitarian rights.

“PAS does not defend unauthorised entry or weak enforcement. The government must secure the country’s borders, combat human trafficking syndicates and enforce immigration laws.

“However, action against undocumented migrants must be distinguished from the management of refugees and asylum seekers who may face persecution if returned without a clear and orderly process,” he added.

Fadhli urged the government to explain the screening process, risk assessments and post-arrival safety guarantees for Myanmar nationals and refugees who had already been repatriated, as well as those who might be sent back in future.

“Has each individual been properly assessed, including those who may require international protection?” he asked.

PAS also called on the government to clarify the objectives and outcomes of Min Aung Hlaing’s visit, as well as Malaysia’s position on the alleged international crimes associated with him.

“Disclose the screening mechanisms and safety guarantees for Myanmar nationals being repatriated, and ensure that no returns violate protection obligations.

“Strengthen the management of refugees and undocumented migrants through clear policies, firm enforcement against violations of the law, and regional cooperation guided by the Asean Five-Point Consensus,” he added.

Diplomacy is not endorsement

Responding to criticism of Min Aung Hlaing’s two-day official visit, which ended yesterday, Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary Kamil Abdul Munim said negotiations and dialogue were part of diplomacy and should not be construed as recognition or endorsement.

“Opening the door to discussion does not mean turning a blind eye to atrocities,” he said, citing Malaysia’s first prime minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman, who sat at the same table as Communist Party of Malaya leader Chin Peng during the 1955 Baling talks.

“Did that mean Tunku recognised the armed struggle of the Communist Party of Malaya? Certainly not. He negotiated because, as a leader, he had a greater responsibility to find a way to end violence and save lives,” he added.

Kamil (above) also cited then prime minister Abdul Razak Hussein’s 1974 visit to Beijing, where he met Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai and established diplomatic relations with China despite anti-communist sentiment at the time.

He was responding to former DAP lawmaker Charles Santiago, who recalled Anwar telling the United Nations three years ago that he was horrified by the Myanmar junta’s violence against its own people.

READ MORE: COMMENT | Junta chief's visit: You cannot negotiate refugees out of existence

Anwar has defended engagement with Myanmar as necessary to resolve the longstanding refugee issue, arguing that Malaysia cannot host those displaced by the crisis indefinitely.

In a podcast aired on Sept 16, he said Malaysia, in line with Asean, was not ready to recognise Myanmar’s new government but needed an authority with which to negotiate the return of refugees.