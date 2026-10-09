Haze continued to blanket large parts of the country this morning, with 37 areas recording unhealthy air quality as of 9.30am.

Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, topped the list with an Air Pollutant Index (API) reading of 186, reported Bernama.

According to the Environment Department's Air Pollutant Index Management System portal, two other areas in Negeri Sembilan also recorded unhealthy readings, with Nilai at 183 and Port Dickson at 174.

In Ma, Bukit Rambai and Malacca City both registered API readings of 184, while Alor Gajah recorded 178.

Johor had the highest number of affected areas, with eight locations recording unhealthy air quality. Segamat topped the state’s readings at 183, followed by Pasir Gudang and Tangkak (both 181), Kluang (176), Larkin (173), Pengerang (171), Batu Pahat (169) and Kota Tinggi (166).

All-round smog

In Selangor, Johan Setia recorded the highest API reading at 183, followed by Shah Alam (178), Petaling Jaya (169), Banting (168), Klang (167) and Kuala Selangor (151).

In Kuala Lumpur, Batu Muda recorded an API reading of 171, while Cheras registered 170. Putrajaya also recorded 170.

Five areas in Perak registered unhealthy readings: Tasek Ipoh (178), Tanjung Malim (173), Pegoh Ipoh (172), Seri Manjung (159) and Taiping (128).

In Pahang, Rompin recorded an API reading of 170, followed by Indera Mahkota in Kuantan (162) and Temerloh (154).

Two areas in Kedah were also affected, with Sungai Petani recording 157 and Alor Setar 153.

In Penang, Minden recorded an API reading of 153, Seberang Jaya (152) and Seberang Perai (119). Kemaman in Terengganu registered 153.

Meanwhile, 31 areas nationwide recorded moderate air quality.

An API reading of 0 to 50 indicates good air quality, while 51 to 100 is considered moderate. Readings between 101 and 200 are classified as unhealthy, 201 to 300 as very unhealthy, and those exceeding 300 as hazardous.