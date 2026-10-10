12-vehicle-crash: Lorry driver tests positive for amphetamine, syabu
A lorry driver involved in a 12-vehicle crash in Shah Alam yesterday has tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.
Shah Alam police chief Sarudin Samah confirmed the positive results in a urine screening test conducted on the 51-year-old driver.
“The man is detained...
A lorry driver involved in a 12-vehicle crash in Shah Alam yesterday has tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.
Shah Alam police chief Sarudin Samah confirmed the positive results in a urine screening test conducted on the 51-year-old driver.
“The man is detained to assist in investigations under Section 44(1A)(a) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said, Bernama reported.
The driver is expected to appear in the Shah Alam Court today for a remand application.
The development comes a day after the government announced plans to make motorists driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs compensate their victims.
Brake problems claim
According to Sarudin, preliminary investigations found that the driver claimed his lorry suffered brake problems while travelling downhill from Puncak Perdana towards Puncak Alam at about 4.20pm yesterday.
The lorry then veered into the opposite lane and crashed into 11 vehicles that were stopped at the traffic lights at the Alam Budiman three-way junction along Persiaran Mokhtar Dahari.
A 58-year-old man driving a Subaru XV suffered serious head injuries and is being treated in the red zone of UiTM Hospital Puncak Alam.
His 53-year-old wife and their 17-year-old grandson, who were also in the vehicle, are receiving treatment at the same hospital and were reported to be in stable condition.
A 29-year-old Perodua Myvi driver also sustained bodily injuries and was reported to be in stable condition.
Footage showing a lorry travelling against the flow of traffic before crashing into several vehicles at the junction went viral on social media yesterday.
Compensation for victims
Earlier yesterday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced during the tabling of Budget 2027 that motorists who cause harm while driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs would be required to compensate their victims.
Anwar (above) said the government would amend the Road Transport Act to introduce the requirement, citing 28 fatal cases involving drunk or drug-impaired drivers recorded as of August this year.
“This truly shocks our conscience. Although enforcement has been tightened, violations remain worrying.
“Therefore, as a more stringent measure, the government will amend the Road Transport Act to require drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs to pay compensation to victims,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat.
Anwar also announced yesterday that telematics systems would be made mandatory for commercial vehicles to monitor speed, location and risky driving behaviour, including through alcohol-detection systems.
The Social Security Organisation will provide health screening vouchers to commercial vehicle drivers to detect medical conditions that could affect their ability to drive safely.
Traffic accidents involving heavy vehicles seem to happen very frequently. It is so tragic causing loss of precious lives and brought untold sorrow to families for losing loved ones. In order to prevent the accidents from taking place, it is suggested that Police form a special Squad, at strategic locations, to check heavy truck drivers suspected of taking drugs. It is normal for heavy truck drivers, especially those who do overtime driving to earn more money, to take drugs. The Squad has also to check errand drivers for speeding. If the check could be randomly and diligently carried out, it could help to reduce tragic traffic accidents.
"Anwar also announced yesterday that telematics systems would be made mandatory for commercial vehicles to monitor speed, location and risky driving behaviour, including through alcohol-detection systems". As a Telematics provider our system support alcohol detector but we face a problem where the driver will blow only once in the morning upon starting the engine, during 8 hours driving he may consume alcohol anytime and keep driving.
The transport ministry has severe penalty for drink driving with often police check at strategic spots(!) , this not similarly matched for drugs. WHY? Some of these drivers are risks to public and their passengers .
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