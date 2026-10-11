Social media was abuzz recently over a bizarre incident in Johor Bahru, where the rear axle of a Chery Omoda 5 detached while the vehicle was being driven.

The incident sent shockwaves through automotive circles, with experts and enthusiasts weighing in on what went wrong.

For Chery, the episode has proved an unwelcome turn of events as the Chinese car manufacturer continues to carve out a niche in Malaysia with its budget-friendly prices and tech-loaded features.

While Chery Malaysia has yet to address the latest incident, the Road Transport Department (RTD) has decided to put the brakes on the model by temporarily suspending its vehicle type approval (VTA).

The move effectively halts new registrations of the model until a technical investigation is completed and potential safety risks are identified.

The suspension will target the models and variants potentially involved. Chery Malaysia is also required to identify all potentially affected vehicles using part numbers, production batches, Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) and other relevant technical parameters.

"A recall must be carried out for all vehicles identified as being at risk for inspection and appropriate corrective action.

“We will also conduct a technical audit of the Chery Omoda 5 production and assembly lines, as well as the relevant axle component suppliers,” RTD director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli (above) was quoted as saying.

He added that the audit would cover compliance, quality control systems, weld joint inspection procedures and the safety standards of the components used.

"The department wishes to emphasise that there will be no compromise on any non-compliance that could jeopardise the safety of road users.

“Manufacturers are responsible for ensuring that every vehicle marketed meets the prescribed safety standards and technical requirements.

"The suspension will only be lifted once all corrective and preventive measures have been fully implemented and RTD has provided technical confirmation that all safety risks have been adequately addressed,” he added.

Not the first time

This is not the first time the Omoda 5 has found itself in the spotlight for an axle-related issue.

According to popular automotive website Paul Tan, a similar incident involving the same model occurred two years ago, prompting Chery Malaysia to recall 600 units.

“The carmaker identified a miscalibrated welding tip as the root cause, and said it had identified 60 units produced on Aug 15, 2023, that had the affected parts.

“Just a week later, axle replacement appointments had been made with all 60 of those owners, and the case was declared closed in June 2024 - about three months from start to finish,” it added.

The website also noted that the Omoda 5 has since been discontinued, having been replaced in September 2025 by the Chery O5.

The newer model features a multi-link rear suspension, instead of the Omoda 5’s torsion beam, and remains on sale.