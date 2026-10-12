Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir’s position as Negeri Sembilan ruler has gained further affirmation with an invitation to attend the Conference of Rulers from Oct 13 to 15.

The invitation, extended by Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Shah, who will chair the meeting at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur, comes amid an ongoing dispute over Negeri Sembilan’s royal succession, Singapore’s Straits Times reported.

The report claimed that Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar - proclaimed by the disputed territorial chieftains, or undangs, as the new Yang di-Pertuan Besar - was not invited to the meeting despite repeated requests through various rulers and Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim to secure an invitation in place of Tuanku Muhriz.

However, Tuanku Muhriz has informed Sultan Nazrin that he will attend only the pre-council meeting on Oct 13, which the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar does not attend.

The Negeri Sembilan ruler is also expected to preside over the appointment of a new Jelebu chieftain on Oct 14.

With Jelebu’s new appointment, three of the four undangs are expected to be regarded as aligned with Tuanku Muhriz, according to the report.

Ruler's strong stance against corruption

The daily also attributed the tensions surrounding the ruler to his public position against corruption and abuse of power, particularly in judicial appointments, which it said had earned him powerful adversaries among the elite.

“These include Umno leaders who are spearheading the move to pardon former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak,” it added.

READ MORE: Najib gets house arrest - but how he'll be tracked remains unclear

A source close to the Negeri Sembilan palace told the newspaper that Tuanku Muhriz could use the Jelebu appointment to make a public statement on the unfolding crisis.

“He may make his feelings clear during the appointment of the Jelebu undang on Oct 14 as it is an opportune time having been affirmed by the Conference of Rulers,” the source said.

READ MORE: KINIGUIDE | Negeri Sembilan royal rumble: What's going on?

Negeri Sembilan is embroiled in a constitutional crisis centred around the powers of the state’s four chieftains to decide who sits on the throne.

This culminated in a proclamation in April to “dethrone” Tuanku Muhriz and install Nadzaruddin as the ruler instead, citing a list of alleged transgressions.

The validity of the proclamation and the status of the undang who endorsed it remain in dispute.

The DKU has also accused Nadzaruddin (above) of “treason” after the latter wrote a letter asking the Chief Secretary to the Government Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar not to recognise any gazettes and orders issued under Tuanku Muhriz's name.

The disputed chieftains have rejected the accusation.

