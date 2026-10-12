Negeri Sembilan ruler Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir has denied receiving any formal invitation from his Perak counterpart, Sultan Nazrin Shah, to attend the Conference of Rulers meeting from Oct 13 to 15.

In a statement today, Negeri Sembilan palace royal comptroller Azizi Mohamad Ali said that an invitation is also not required for attendance to the said meeting.

"Furthermore, His Highness has also not received any letter or royal invitation from the chairperson of the meeting, His Highness the Perak sultan, to attend the pre-council meeting of the Conference of Rulers.

"Nevertheless, His Highness has decided not to attend the Conference of Rulers and will focus on state affairs in Negeri Sembilan, namely the ceremony to proclaim the undang of Jelebu.

"In addition, the Negeri Sembilan palace wishes to stress that it has not previously issued any media statement on this matter to any party or media organisation," Azizi said.

Earlier today, Straits Times reported that the invitation by Sultan Nazrin Shah, who will chair the meeting at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur, came amid an ongoing dispute over Negeri Sembilan’s royal succession.

READ MORE: Tuanku Muhriz's position reinforced with invitation to Conference of Rulers

The report claimed that rival claimant to the Negeri Sembilan throne Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar was not invited to the meeting despite repeated requests through various rulers and Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim to secure an invitation in place of Tuanku Muhriz.

However, according to the report, Tuanku Muhriz had informed Sultan Nazrin that he would only be attending the pre-council meeting on Oct 13, which will not be attended by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Tuanku Muhriz is expected to preside over the appointment of a new Jelebu chieftain on Oct 14.

With Jelebu’s new appointment, three of the four undangs are expected to be regarded as aligned with Tuanku Muhriz, according to the report.

The daily also attributed the tensions surrounding the ruler to his public position against corruption and abuse of power, particularly in judicial appointments, which it said had earned him powerful adversaries among the elite.

“These include Umno leaders who are spearheading the move to pardon former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak,” it added.

A source close to the Negeri Sembilan palace told the newspaper that Tuanku Muhriz could use the Jelebu appointment to make a public statement on the unfolding crisis.



