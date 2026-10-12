Two days after tying the knot, newlywed Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was back to work in the Dewan Rakyat today as lawmakers debated Budget 2027.

The Muar MP’s attendance in the august house was confirmed via an image he shared on an Instagram Story this morning, with the picture and its caption noting that he had observed opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin’s debate speech.

On Oct 10, Syed Saddiq wed singer-actress Bella Astillah in an all-white solemnisation event held at an extravagant space on the 118th floor of Menara Merdeka Maybank.

With the couple expected to hold several other wedding engagements in various states throughout this month, today marked the second time in four days when Syed Saddiq has chosen to maintain his pristine Dewan Rakyat attendance record despite having an evidently packed calendar.

Syed Saddiq was also present in the Dewan Rakyat when Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim tabled Budget 2027 on Oct 9 – less than 24 hours before his wedding.

“Today is for the rakyat, tomorrow is for the wife. (I) need to show up for both,” the former Muda president said then on Threads in response to a post by a user who praised him for making time to fulfil his duties as an MP.

Just before the livestream of the budget tabling session was disconnected, another person in the Dewan Rakyat could also be heard wishing “Selamat Pengantin Baru, Muar” (Congratulations on your wedding, Muar).

‘Upholding people’s trust’

In December last year, Syed Saddiq told Harian Metro that his stellar record of maintaining complete attendance in the Dewan Rakyat since taking his oath as a lawmaker is something he attributes to the trust and responsibility placed in him by his constituents.

However, his attendance streak has been tested by matters more challenging than a wedding previously.

On July 13, hours after the Federal Court upheld his acquittal over charges of criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of property and money laundering, Syed Saddiq walked into Parliament.

READ MORE: No 'kiss hand' politics to drop my charges - Syed Saddiq

It was also reported that Syed Saddiq’s arrival in Parliament back then saw him receiving a warm welcome from other MPs, including Umno’s Sembrong MP Hishammuddin Hussein - who greeted the younger politician with a hug.

The recent wedding also hinged on the Federal Court’s decision, with Syed Saddiq’s mother, Sharifah Mahani Syed Abdul Aziz, previously disclosing that wedding plans had been put on hold pending the legal judgment.

The couple’s work commitments have also caused them to put their honeymoon plans on the back burner for now.

“Perhaps after getting married, we'll have our honeymoon in Parliament. I'm only joking, of course,” New Straits Times quoted Syed Saddiq as quipping during an Oct 7 press conference.

He also appears to have found a kindred spirit in his choice of life partner, reportedly praising Bella’s tireless work ethic while lightheartedly describing her as even more of a workaholic than himself.

Spotlight on Hadi’s absence

In light of Syed Saddiq's diligence, netizens poked fun at another MP’s attendance.

READ MORE: Activist launches Parliament petition to act against absent MPs

During Anwar’s tabling of the Budget 2027, cameras in the Dewan Rakyat panned to the opposition bloc, which was missing a key figure - PAS president and Marang MP Abdul Hadi Awang.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has since confirmed that Hadi (above) was unable to attend the session as he was unwell.

A New Straits Times analysis of the Dewan Rakyat's 78-day sitting last year found that Hadi was absent for 65 days, giving him a 16.7 percent attendance rate.

The veteran politician’s performance was only slightly better than Hishammuddin (above), who recorded 69 absences with an attendance rate of just 11.5 percent.