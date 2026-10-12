The attack at Riyadh Airport in Saudi Arabia has raised concerns among umrah pilgrims, although they still intend to proceed with their planned journeys to the Holy Land.

Norhayati Ali, 45, from Shah Alam, said she and her family are worried about the security situation in Saudi Arabia, but she is determined to perform the pilgrimage despite the uncertainty in West Asia.

“News of the bombing near Riyadh certainly worried me. My family is concerned as well, and some of them have called their friends in Saudi Arabia.

“But I still want to go because this will be my first umrah. I am leaving it to God,” she told Bernama at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 today.

Norhayati said she prays her pilgrimage goes smoothly and that no untoward incidents occur during her stay.

Miftah Mohamed, 35, an operations manager for a travel agency, said 53 pilgrims under the agency's care were due to fly to Madinah today, but their flight was delayed by about an hour.

He also said the agency was initially concerned after learning that several flights had been cancelled since morning, but was relieved when its pilgrims were allowed to check-in.

Mitfah added that the agency is in regular contact with the airline for the latest information and is ready to activate contingency plans if any flights are cancelled.

He said measures under consideration include arranging temporary accommodation and rescheduling flights to ensure the pilgrims' welfare was not affected.

An operations representative of another travel agency, Farizz Iqmal Khairul, 22, said 22 pilgrims and their “mutawif” (guide) were due to fly to Madinah at 5.35pm today, although they had been notified of a delay of between one and two hours.

He said the agency had made preparations, including providing waiting facilities and takaful coverage, to deal with any eventualities during the journey.

Situation under control

Meanwhile, a Bernama check at KLIA found that the situation at the terminal remained under control despite delays to several flights to Saudi Arabia and cancellations; however, check-in continued as usual for flights still scheduled to depart.

A check of the flight information boards at KLIA Terminal 1 showed that Malaysia Airlines flight MH0156 to Jeddah, scheduled to depart at 3.05pm, had been cancelled.

The same status was displayed for flight MH0158 to Madinah, scheduled for 5.10pm, and Batik Air flight OD701, due to depart at 7.25pm.

Meanwhile, Saudia flight SV0835 to Madinah, scheduled to depart at 5.35pm, was delayed to 6.40pm.

One person was killed and 11 others injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh early yesterday, according to Anadolu Ajansi.

The attack occurred a day after a separate incident at the same airport left 12 people dead and more than 300 injured.

The Saudi-led coalition blamed Yemen's Houthi group for the attack and vowed to take firm action, describing it as a violation of international humanitarian law.

- Bernama