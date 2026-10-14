Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) students who fail Bahasa Malaysia are still eligible to enrol in Sarawak-owned universities and receive free tertiary education under the state’s Free Tertiary Education Scheme (FTES), provided they meet other entry requirements.

This is according to Sarawak Deputy Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Annuar Rapaee, who told the state legislative assembly yesterday that a pass in BM was not a prerequisite for admission to the state’s four universities or eligibility for the scheme, which covers 64 courses.

"This question is very important because it differentiates the policy we are implementing in Sarawak – whether BM is an important prerequisite for entry into our four universities, or whether it is also an important criterion for UEC students to qualify for free tertiary education.

"Yang Berhormat, the answer is no. We do not need BM for them to qualify for entry into our universities or to receive free tertiary education,” he said during the assembly’s oral question-and-answer session.

Annuar (above) said UEC students would be subject to the same entry requirements as other applicants, including obtaining at least five Bs at the senior middle level of the UEC examination.

Those who meet the requirements and enrol in one of the 64 courses covered by FTES would automatically qualify for the scheme, he added.

Sarawak has four universities under its state-owned tertiary education system: the University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) in Sibu, Curtin University Malaysia in Miri, Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus in Kuching, and i-CATS University College, also in Kuching.

Launched this year, FTES covers tuition fees for eligible undergraduate students enrolled in 64 programmes.

'You are not different from others'

Annuar also appeared to take a swipe at the federal government’s approach to language requirements for university admission, contrasting Sarawak’s policy with the requirements imposed on students seeking places at public universities.

"This policy shows a vast difference from what has been adopted elsewhere.

"So I hope this is a very clear message to all the people of Sarawak, particularly UEC holders, that you are not different from others.

"As long as you are qualified to enter the four universities, you are automatically qualified for FTES,” he said.

However, Annuar urged UEC holders to ensure they had a good command of English, noting that it was the medium of instruction at the state’s universities.