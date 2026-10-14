School closures will now only be implemented in areas where the Air Pollutant Index (API) exceeds 200, with outdoor classroom activities suspended in localities recording an above-100 reading.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (above) announced the matter in a Facebook post today, noting that the threshold is in line with provisions under the National Haze Action Plan.

The update came after the ministry, on Oct 8, lowered the threshold for closing educational institutions under its jurisdiction amid the worsening haze.

According to the previous guideline, all educational institutions under the Education Ministry in areas recording an API above 180 or above 150 for three consecutive days must close to protect the safety and health of students and education personnel.

The previous decision was made just hours after Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar urged for students’ health and safety to be prioritised when the API is between 150 and 180.

Similar to the statement last week, Fadhlina’s latest post did not list schools or areas affected by the new rule.

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However, the minister stressed that she understands the anxiety of parents who have to wait for decisions on school operations every day as the country battles the haze situation.

Multi-agency coordination

The Education Ministry, she added, has initiated the coordination of school operating procedures guided by the National Haze Action Plan, with the measures aimed at ensuring decisions are made in a more orderly manner based on current “assessment conditions”.

Assessment factors include API readings and advice from the Health Ministry, guided by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

“We need to understand that API readings can change within a short period. Closing schools several days in advance without considering these changes could cause children to lose learning time even after air quality has recovered.

“At the same time, I understand parents' concerns regarding their children's health, particularly those with health issues or who are more sensitive to air pollution,” she said.

Fadhlina also reiterated that parents are allowed to not send their children to school if they are concerned about their health and safety during the haze period.

“The safety and health of children remain our priority. However, every school day also holds great value for their development and learning.

“I hope this coordination can provide greater certainty to parents, reduce difficulties faced, and ensure every school operation decision is made by taking into account both the health and educational continuity of children in a balanced manner,” she added.