Twenty-six years ago, in November 2000, Hassan Abdul Karim was tasked with guarding Nurul Izzah Anwar after PKR received intelligence that she might be targeted during the Lunas by-election campaign.

At the time, she was a 21-year-old fresh graduate. Hassan, then a key figure in Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) before its merger with PKR, immediately saw immense potential in the young “puteri reformasi”.

But now, Hassan could barely conceal his disillusionment over Nurul Izzah’s (above) decision to step back from active politics.

"I feel she is finished," Hassan said softly, pausing for a moment.

"When a leader goes missing in action and leaves the battleground, the grassroots lose confidence. I was one of her strongest supporters, yet even I feel aggrieved and uneasy," he lamented.

Speaking on KiniTV’s "Explain Sikit" podcast, hosted by Malaysiakini editors Yiswaree Palansamy and Jimadie Shah Othman, Hassan (below) denied feeling betrayed but admitted he now regrets backing her bid against Rafizi Ramli for the PKR deputy presidency race last May.

"To say I feel betrayed is too strong. But it feels like it would have been better if Rafizi had simply continued (as deputy president). Did I make a mistake supporting her?

"The word I would use is disappointed. But what’s done is done. We can't turn back the clock," the Pasir Gudang MP said.

Nurul Izzah confirmed in an Aug 6 Facebook post that she intended to step down from her party post to pursue her studies, and even referred to Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as “deputy president”.

PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil later clarified that while the central leadership received her resignation, they granted her temporary leave instead.

READ MORE: Nurul Izzah details dreams of a PKR immune to factions and 'hidden hands'

The contest between Nurul Izzah and Rafizi last May fuelled internal rifts in PKR, which later saw several prominent members leave the party and join a splinter movement led by Rafizi and former PKR vice-president, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

‘Leaders don’t run from crisis’

Hassan, a former Johor PKR chairperson, said a leader’s mettle is measured not in calm waters, but in times of crisis, when standing firm matters most.

"...I was far away in Pasir Gudang, believing Nurul Izzah had the ability and a vital role to play. But when a slight crisis emerged after the party election and she chose to resign, I felt deeply disappointed.

"Leaders are forged in a crisis, not by running away from one. In that test, she failed," Hassan remarked.

Despite his criticism, the 75-year-old lawmaker acknowledged Nurul Izzah’s intellect, charisma, and parliamentary track record.

"When she spoke in Parliament, she came prepared and spoke with substance. Look at Syed Saddiq (Syed Abdul Rahman) today...that was her (then)," he noted.

Soft spot for Rafizi

Turning to Rafizi, Hassan maintained a surprisingly mild stance, despite Rafizi’s frequent broadsides against Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's administration.

While Hassan is known for calling out party "traitors", he still views Rafizi (below) as an ally, and revealed that he had personally advised Rafizi to lie low and avoid attacking Anwar directly.

"(I advised him) not to be too harsh. Lie low, rebuild support among PKR grassroots, and in the next party election, team up with Nurul Izzah. Rafizi as president, and Nurul Izzah as deputy," Hassan shared.

He added that while Nurul Izzah was not yet ready for the presidency, Rafizi was.

"Both are young, but I was told Rafizi has reached a point of no return," the lawyer-cum-politician noted.

A general without warriors

Looking ahead to the 16th general election, Hassan views Anwar as a “general” forced into his final battle without key lieutenants following Nurul Izzah’s retreat and Rafizi’s departure.

"Looking at Johor and Negeri Sembilan, Anwar was the ‘general’, and I pity him. His remaining 'lieutenants' lack the clout that Rafizi has. That is the reality," he lamented.

On Pakatan Harapan's preparations for upcoming state polls, Hassan urged the coalition to reinforce internal unity rather than compromise on principles just to win seats.

He emphasised that the alliance between PKR, Amanah, and DAP must remain steadfast, cautioning against overdependence on external pacts like Umno at the state level.

"This is better than having internal friction between PKR, DAP, and Amanah when we are already weakened.

Otherwise, the public will see us as unprincipled opportunists just trying to win the easy way," Hassan warned.



