Johor MACC has remanded five individuals, including two federal enforcement agency officers, on suspicion of soliciting and receiving about RM1 million in bribes from a migrant worker agency.

Johor MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid said a five-day remand order until Nov 1 was issued by magistrate A Dhilip Nair at the Johor Bahru Court Complex today, after allowing an application by the commission.

He said the other three individuals detained were migrant worker agents.

“The five suspects, comprising three men and two women, aged between their 40s and 60s, were detained between 10am and 4pm yesterday in operations conducted in Selangor and Johor.

“Preliminary investigations found that all the suspects were believed to have conspired to solicit and receive bribes in return for not taking enforcement action against migrant workers under the agency’s supervision,” he said in a statement today.

Hazrul said the alleged offences were believed to have been committed between 2018 and 2025, involving 44 online money transfers totalling about RM1 million during that period.

He said the case was being investigated under Sections 16(a)(B) and 16(b)(B) of the MACC Act 2009, following an operation conducted by the MACC Intelligence Division.

- Bernama