No MACC officers have been identified among witnesses called to assist in the Ops Viking anti-money laundering investigation into an alleged “corporate mafia” in the country, said Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

As part of the probe, he said police have recorded statements from 70 individuals as of Sept 25.

Additionally, eight properties, 11 vehicles, 417 central depository system accounts, 70 stock trading accounts valued at approximately RM323.59 million, as well as 404 bank accounts totalling approximately RM85.62 million have either been frozen or seized.

“Based on the background and identity of individual witnesses who have been called for statement recording, no MACC officers were involved or identified for the purpose of assisting the investigation,” Saifuddin said in a written parliamentary reply.

Police’s Anti-Money Laundering Criminal Investigation Division started the investigation on Oct 14, 2025, under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, he added.

Saifuddin was replying to a question from Pengkalan Chepa MP Ahmad Marzuk Shaary, who sought to clarify the scope and latest status of the police investigation into the alleged “corporate mafia”, in which MACC officers allegedly colluded with businesspeople to stage corporate takeovers.

READ MORE: KINIGUIDE | The who and what of 'corporate mafia' scandal

The home minister said the Ops Viking investigation is still ongoing and will be completed in due time.

“The ministry assures that police are committed to carrying out this investigation in accordance with existing legal provisions,” he said.

Hostile takeovers

On Feb 12, a Bloomberg report claimed that a “corporate mafia” of businesspeople schemed to take over locally owned companies by buying shares and ousting their founders in collusion with senior MACC officials.

Meanwhile, the police’s federal Anti-Money Laundering Criminal Investigation Division was quoted as saying that the investigation was the result of intelligence gathered since 2018.

It involves a complex network of offences, ranging from illegal money lending and stock market manipulation to corporate disclosure violations.