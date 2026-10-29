PARLIAMENT | Rosol Wahid (PN-Hulu Terengganu) has filed a motion to refer Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Parliament’s Rights and Privileges Committee over an allegedly misleading claim about legal action linked to the “corporate mafia”.

The opposition MP informed the Dewan Rakyat of the motion today. It was filed under Standing Order 36(12) and submitted to the speaker’s office on Oct 27.

According to a copy of the motion sighted by Malaysiakini, Rosol is seeking to refer Anwar to the committee over “misleading statements” in the lower House during the Prime Minister’s Question Time on Oct 20.

Rosol cited Anwar’s claim that a minister accused of receiving RM9.5 million to act as an intermediary in disputes linked to the so-called corporate mafia had taken legal action over the allegations.

The opposition lawmaker said he had questioned the claim at the time, while subsequent statements by the individuals involved appeared to contradict Anwar’s assertion.

The suspended Bersatu lawmaker also told Malaysiakini that he had yet to receive an official response from Dewan Rakyat speaker Johari Abdul on the motion.

Dispute over claim of legal action

On Oct 20, Rosol questioned Anwar over allegations that a PKR MP had received RM9.5 million for work linked to the corporate mafia, citing claims made in a podcast by former economy minister Rafizi Ramli.

Anwar dismissed the allegation as an unsubstantiated political claim, saying the minister had taken legal action over the accusations.

Although Anwar did not name the minister, Human Resources Minister R Ramanan previously denied being the PKR MP in question.

Rafizi said in a statement on the same day that he had yet to receive any legal notice from Ramanan, contradicting Anwar’s assertion.

Bersama co-leader Rafizi Ramli

Two days later, Ramanan, who is also a PKR vice-president, confirmed at a press conference that he had not sued Rafizi and challenged the Bersama co-leader to file a report with the authorities.

Subsequently, Rafizi said he had instructed his lawyers to sue Ramanan. He also called for Anwar to be referred to the Rights and Privileges Committee for allegedly making an “untrue” statement in the Dewan Rakyat by claiming that the minister had taken legal action.