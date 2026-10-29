MCA has secured an additional seat to contest in the Malacca state election on Nov 14, bringing its total to three.

Party president Wee Ka Siong said MCA had been allocated Bandar Hilir following final discussions between BN and Perikatan Nasional.

The seat was previously won by DAP.

Wee said BN chairperson and Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi handed the letter of appointment to MCA's candidate, 38-year-old Jasmine Low Hui Yi, at 4pm today.

“This was confirmed after the final discussion between BN and PN. After the number of seats was finalised, MCA was eventually given one more seat to contest in a Chinese-majority area, namely the Bandar Hilir state constituency.

“I think this agreement was also given by PN and formally conveyed to the deputy prime minister. The matter was settled today, and we have finalised all processes, including the presentation of the letter of appointment,” he told a press conference in Parliament today.

MCA president Wee Ka Siong (left) looks on as BN chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (right) hands the letter of appointment to candidate Jasmine Low Hui Yi

Wee said MCA had also contested Bandar Hilir in the previous state election.

The seat was initially among seven constituencies vacated by BN, in what was seen as a move to make way for its new ally, PN.

However, it is understood that no PN party was keen to contest the three DAP-held seats of Bandar Hilir, Kesidang, and Kota Laksamana.

All three are DAP strongholds with large Chinese electorates. In Bandar Hilir, Chinese voters account for 73 percent of the electorate, compared with Malays at 12.9 percent, Indians at 6.4 percent, and other voters at 6.8 percent.

Of the seven seats, Malaysiakini understands that PAS will contest the Malay-majority constituencies of Bukit Katil and Paya Rumput, while Wawasan Negara will contest Bemban.

Kesidang and Kota Laksamana could be contested by PAS or Wawasan to avoid leaving Pakatan Harapan, represented by DAP, unchallenged.

Bersama, co-led by former PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli, has also expressed interest in contesting 16 seats, including Kesidang and Kota Laksamana.

MCA had earlier expressed dissatisfaction with its initial allocation of just two seats, Machap Jaya and Kelebang. Wee left early during BN's candidate announcement in Ayer Keroh last Saturday.

BN chairperson and Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

However, he said yesterday that the matter had been settled. MCA is also reportedly set to receive two of the five appointed state assembly seats in Malacca.

‘Dignity is more important’

Meanwhile, MIPP, a component of PN, has decided not to contest the Malacca election after failing to secure the seats it wanted.

The party even turned down contesting Bandar Hilir, Kesidang, and Kota Laksamana, which were still understood to be unallocated as of yesterday.

“Dignity and the principles of our struggle are more important than chasing seats that are irrelevant,” MIPP president SP Punithan told Malaysiakini.

He said teamwork, mutual respect, and inclusiveness were important foundations of any political coalition.

MIPP president SP Punithan

Malacca is set to see another round of BN-PN cooperation, following the two coalitions’ collaboration in Johor and Negeri Sembilan.

PN is scheduled to announce its candidates in Malacca tonight.

In the previous state election, BN won 21 seats, Harapan five, and PN two.

The Election Commission has set Nov 14 as polling day for the 16th Malacca state election, with nomination on Oct 31 and early voting on Nov 10.

A total of 687,697 voters are eligible to cast their ballots, based on the latest electoral roll as of Sept 22.