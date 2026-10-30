The government is considering imposing movement restrictions on Rohingya refugees in Malaysia as it expands a nationwide registration exercise to include United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cardholders outside immigration detention facilities.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the government has been studying the proposed restrictions, however, he did not elaborate on what this would look like or when they might be implemented.

"The government is examining the feasibility of imposing movement restrictions on these groups, taking into account national security, sovereignty and human rights considerations," he said in a written parliamentary reply to Wee Jeck Seng (BN-Tanjung Piai).

Zahid reiterated that the government is collecting data on Rohingya refugees nationwide through the Refugee Registration Document programme.

The programme remains in its first phase, focusing on individuals held at immigration detention depots.

It is expected to move into its second phase soon, covering UNHCR cardholders living outside detention facilities.

Zahid said the National Security Council, under the Prime Minister's Department, has been working with relevant ministries and agencies to coordinate policies concerning refugees in Malaysia.

These include the Home Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Housing and Local Government Ministry, and local authorities.

Rising anti-Rohingya sentiments

He also cited ongoing engagement sessions to gather feedback and formulate appropriate measures to address issues involving the refugee community.

The government's consideration of movement restrictions comes amid escalating anti-Rohingya sentiment, fuelled partly by misinformation and social media campaigns.

READ MORE: What's behind the latest hate campaign against Rohingya?

Malaysia is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention or its 1967 Protocol and does not have a comprehensive domestic legal framework recognising refugee status.

The move towards a government-controlled registration system has raised concerns over the protection of refugees, particularly Rohingya who fled persecution in Myanmar and face an uncertain future in Malaysia.