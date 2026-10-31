The Attorney-General's Chambers has denied any involvement in the Home Ministry's decision to return former Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA) director-general Shuhaily Zain to the police force.

Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar said the AGC had neither been consulted nor issued any official legal opinion on the matter, which he described as an administrative decision.

“We have not given an official opinion because it has not been referred to the AGC. It is just an administrative action by the Home Ministry, so we will not interfere.

“Whether Shuhaily wants to stay there or be transferred back to the police, we will not interfere. That is more of an administrative matter,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama today.

Dusuki was speaking to reporters after an event in Kok Lanas, Kelantan.

His remarks came a day after Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said police were awaiting legal advice from the AGC before seeking the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent to end Shuhaily’s secondment to MCBA early.

Former MCBA director-general Shuhaily Zain

Khalid said the king's consent was necessary as Shuhaily, a police officer seconded to the agency, had been appointed to the post with royal approval.

“Until that consent is granted, I am still waiting. So, I cannot confirm his new assignment status, but he will certainly return to the police because he is a police officer,” Khalid said yesterday.

He added that Shuhaily’s next posting would only be determined after his return, subject to relevant public service and police commission procedures.

Assault charges

On Thursday, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that the ministry had decided last week to return Shuhaily to the police, leaving his next posting to the police leadership.

Shuhaily was seconded to the MCBA and appointed as its director-general for a two-year term from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2027.

The decision to end his tenure early follows his appearance at the Sepang Magistrate's Court on Oct 21, where he pleaded not guilty to two charges of causing injury to two police personnel at KLIA on Sept 28.

Khalid said any disciplinary action involving Shuhaily would be subject to the Public Services Commission and the Police Force Commission.