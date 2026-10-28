For now, outspoken border control chief Shuhaily Zain’s neck is safe, with no immediate decision on his future following his charge of assaulting two special branch officers.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said Shuhaily’s fate would be determined after a review involving the police, the home minister, and the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“His assignment (at the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency) is for a two-year term, similar to a contract that requires the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” Khalid told reporters, according to Bernama.

As such, any changes to Shuhaily’s (above) tenure or disciplinary action against him must take into account the AGC’s legal advice and obtain the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent.

Khalid added that the police remained responsible for Shuhaily, who is a police officer seconded to the border agency.

Another assault?

The IGP’s remarks come amid a fresh allegation that Shuhaily assaulted another junior police officer more than a decade ago, when he was Hilir Perak district police chief.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail

In a statement today, lawyers representing the two Special Branch officers urged the AGC to review a police report lodged over the alleged incident.

They said the report was filed on Nov 19, 2015, but no action had been taken against Shuhaily to date.

The lawyers also claimed that the complainant, whom they are representing, was eventually dismissed from the force following the report.

Separately, the Home Ministry said any decision on Shuhaily’s tenure would be handled in accordance with the applicable rules and procedures.

The ministry also said it noted and appreciated public feedback concerning Shuhaily.

On social media, Shuhaily has received an outpouring of support, with many highlighting his outspoken stance against corruption in the police force during his tenure as Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director.

Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA) director-general Shuhaily Zain at the Sepang Magistrate's Court

Shuhaily was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code on Oct 21 over the alleged assault of the two Special Branch officers at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Sept 28.

He faces a maximum jail term of one year, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.