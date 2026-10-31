MALACCA POLLS | Pakatan Harapan is pitching the federal government’s economic achievements and promises to tackle bread-and-butter issues as its main selling points in the Malacca state election.

As campaigning kicked off today, Harapan secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the coalition would focus on its governing track record, job opportunities and the cost of living, rather than engage in political attacks or speculation over post-election alliances.

At the same time, the coalition also pledges to steer clear of racial rhetoric and political mudslinging.

“Our red line is to completely reject the politics of hatred, the politics of incitement, and politics that is based on the idea that to defend our race, we must oppress other races.

“For our race to succeed, other races have no place... we completely reject that,” he told a press conference at Harapan’s main operations room.

The home minister said Harapan would campaign under the theme “Melaka Rumah Kita” (Malacca Our Home), with a manifesto focusing on jobs, the cost of living, and the future of young people.

“We will focus on a peaceful campaign, because we are convinced that an election campaign is not measured by the victory of which party is the loudest, but who is the most trusted and credible,” he said.

Harapan secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail

Saifuddin added that Harapan would prioritise reaching voters, including those living outside their constituencies, rather than entertaining speculation over possible political realignments after the election.

Economic record as campaign pitch

Meanwhile, PKR vice-president R Ramanan said Harapan must effectively communicate the federal government’s economic achievements, including a stronger ringgit and increased foreign investment.

“The information we have, our achievements and what we have implemented must reach the people. Otherwise, they will not know what is being done.

“Therefore, the delivery of messages and information to the people at the grassroots level needs to be improved,” the human resources minister told reporters at the Machap Jaya nomination centre, according to Bernama.

Ramanan acknowledged that the election outcome remained open and would depend on voters’ acceptance of the competing parties’ proposals.

PKR vice-president R Ramanan

PKR women’s chief Fadhlina Sidek similarly cited economic stability and the federal budget as factors she believed could benefit Harapan.

The education minister was accompanying former Machap Jaya assemblyperson Ginie Lim Siew Lin, who is seeking to recapture the seat from BN-MCA incumbent Ngwe Hee Sem.

“I think this is an evenly matched contest, as both sides are relying on their respective track records, achievements and administrative service.

“This is a very good opportunity for Harapan, given the current situation which offers several advantages, including economic stability and the budget,” she said.

PKR women’s chief Fadhlina Sidek

Lim, who won Machap Jaya in 2018, faces Ngwe and Bersama’s B Prasanth Kumar in a three-cornered contest.

Fadhlina also welcomed PKR’s decision to field three women candidates.

‘Harapan nothing to do with PN deregistration’

Separately, Malacca PKR acting chief Adam Adli Abd Halim rejected Gerakan president Dominic Lau's allegation that Harapan was involved in PN’s deregistration by the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

“We dismiss the allegation. This has nothing to do with us; it is not a strategy, and we are not involved at all. That is their internal conflict,” said the deputy higher education minister.

Lau had reportedly alleged on Thursday that the ROS action formed part of a Harapan’s strategy ahead of the Malacca polls.

Gerakan president Dominic Lau

“Why was PN suspended only now? This is malicious intent. This is a political decision; this is indeed Harapan’s agenda,” he was quoted as saying at PN’s candidate announcement event.

Adam maintained that voters should decide the election based on their assessment of the competing parties rather than unrelated political disputes.

PN’s registration was cancelled on Oct 20, although the coalition subsequently secured a temporary court reprieve allowing it to contest the election under its name and symbol.

The controversy comes amid tensions between PAS and Bersatu, with the latter contesting separately under its own logo while PN has entered an electoral arrangement with BN.

Adam also criticised personal attacks against Harapan’s younger candidates, arguing that they should be judged on merit rather than age.

Malacca PKR acting chief Adam Adli Abd Halim

“We talk about young people as future leaders, but in Harapan, we believe in their strength and ability to lead today.

“They do not have to wait until they are older before being given the opportunity,” he said, according to Bernama.

Harapan is fielding the youngest candidate, Amanah’s Mukhlisul Mubin Julasapiyah, in Kuala Linggi, as well as the oldest candidate, Mohamad Jaafar, 66, in Telok Mas.

Harapan is contesting 24 of Malacca’s 28 state seats, seeking to improve on the five it won in 2021, when BN secured a commanding 21-seat majority.

The Election Commission confirmed 79 candidates for the Nov 14 polls, comprising 65 men and 14 women.