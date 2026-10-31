MALACCA POLLS | Party heavyweights descended on Malacca today as nominations opened for the Nov 14 state election, with rival coalitions flexing their political muscle through large gatherings of supporters, ministers and senior leaders.

From lion dance performances and flag-waving to competing chants of “reformasi” and “hidup Islam” (long live Islam), supporters began gathering as early as 7am, turning nomination centres across the state into a colourful display of political rivalry.

Leading the BN contingent was its chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who accompanied caretaker chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh to defend his Tanjung Bidara seat.

Rauf, who won the constituency with a narrow 364-vote majority in 2021, faces Pakatan Harapan's Yunazri Mustamiri, who was accompanied by PKR vice-president Chang Lih Kang.

MCA president Wee Ka Siong also joined hundreds of supporters (above) accompanying former deputy international trade and industry minister Lim Ban Hong in Kelebang.

BN's candidate for Duyong, Noor Helmy Abdul Halem (holding mic), accompanied by Umno sec-gen Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (second from right)

In Duyong, Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki accompanied incumbent Noor Helmy Abdul Halem, popularly known as “YB Duyong”.

Among those gathered outside the nomination centre were two familiar local figures, known as “Uncle Wong” and “Dak Nor”.

Noor Helmy, who wrested the seat from DAP in 2021 with a slim 200-vote majority, faces Harapan candidate Poo Long Suan.

Other senior BN leaders on the ground included MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon, who accompanied Machap Jaya incumbent Ngwe Hee Sem, and party vice-president Wee Jeck Seng, who was with Bandar Hilir candidate Jasmine Lok.

MCA leaders accompanying its candidate for Bandar Hilir, Jasmine Lok (centre)

Harapan deploys cabinet ministers

Harapan also mobilised its senior leadership, including several cabinet ministers, to accompany candidates in key constituencies.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who is serving as PKR deputy president, led a group accompanying former Machap Jaya assemblyperson Ginie Lim Siew Lin.

They included Human Resources Minister R Ramanan, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and PKR central leadership council member Maszlee Malik.

Lim, who won Machap Jaya in 2018 but did not defend it in 2021, is seeking to recapture the seat from BN's Ngwe.

Pakatan Harapan's top leaders accompanying its candidate for Machap Jaya, Ginie Lim Siew Lin (centre)

In Paya Rumput, Selangor Menteri Besar and Harapan election director Amirudin Shari accompanied Harapan's candidate Azman Abidin, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's political secretary.

Meanwhile, DAP women's chief and Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching lent her support to Bandar Hilir candidate Leng Chau Yen.

Bernama reported the nomination centre at SMK Padang Temu was transformed into a sea of blue, red and yellow as supporters from rival parties waved flags and carried banners along the entrance.

In Bemban, Wawasan Negara president Hamzah Zainudin and Wawasan information chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal joined PN leaders and hundreds of supporters for the party’s candidate, incumbent assemblyperson Dr Yadzil Yaakub.

Rival leaders exchange pleasantries

Despite the partisan atmosphere, leaders from rival coalitions were seen exchanging friendly gestures at the Bukit Katil nomination centre.

Free Malaysia Today reported Perikatan Nasional secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan and Arau MP Shahidan Kassim crossed paths with Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and Harapan’s Bukit Katil candidate Adly Zahari.

Perikatan Nasional sec-gen Takiyuddin Hassan (left) shaking hands with Amanah president Mohamad Sabu at the Bukit Katil nomination centre

The leaders shook hands and patted one another on the back as their supporters traded chants outside the centre.

Harapan supporters shouted “reformasi” during their march, while PN supporters responded with “hidup Islam”.

Candidates from Bersama were also among those entering the fray, including B Prasanth Kumar in Machap Jaya and Dr Nor Rashidi Ab Jalil in Bandar Hilir.

In Gadek, Putra president Ibrahim Ali led supporters for the party’s sole candidate, Laila Norinda Maon.

A five-cornered contest is taking shape, with candidates from BN, Harapan, Bersatu, Bersama and Putra vying for the seat previously held by MIC's Shanmugam Ptcyhay, who won in 2021.

Laila Norinda Maon (third from left) is Putra's sole candidate in the Malacca polls, contesting Gadek

14-day campaign begins

All 28 nomination centres opened at 9am, with prospective candidates given an hour to submit their papers before the official announcement of eligible candidates.

The announcement will mark the start of the 14-day campaign period, which ends at 11.59pm on Nov 13.

Polling is scheduled for Nov 14, with early voting on Nov 10.

A total of 687,697 voters are eligible to cast their ballots following the dissolution of the Malacca state assembly on Sept 23.

BN heads into the election defending its commanding majority after winning 21 of the 28 seats in 2021, while Harapan secured five and Bersatu two.