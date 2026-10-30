Pakatan Harapan has added three candidates to the coalition’s line-up for the Malacca state election, bringing its total to 24 of 28 seats.

The additions will see Harapan challenge BN in Sungai Rambai, Taboh Naning, and Ayer Limau, where the latter has already announced its candidates.

According to Media Selangor, two additional candidates are from Amanah, while PKR will field another.

Malacca Amanah chairperson Ashraf Mukhlis Minghat confirmed that Jasin Amanah chief Aminuddin Abdul Jalil will contest Sungai Rambai, while Masjid Tanah Amanah women’s chief Junainah Sahat will stand in Taboh Naning.

In Sungai Rambai, Aminuddin is expected to face BN newcomer Jezlee Pit, while Junainah will challenge incumbent Zulkiflee Zin in Taboh Naning.

Meanwhile, PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh confirmed that the party will field retired army major Jaimi Dimon in Ayer Limau, setting up a contest against BN incumbent Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer.

BN won all three constituencies in the 2021 state election.

With the additions, PKR will contest 10 seats, while DAP and Amanah will field seven candidates each.

Harapan had previously announced 21 candidates during its Oct 24 election machinery launch at Hang Jebat Stadium.

The latest announcement leaves four constituencies without Harapan candidates - Lendu, Sungai Udang, Pantai Kundor, and Bemban.

Bersatu, which announced eight candidates yesterday, will contest all four seats under its own logo.

In the 2021 Malacca state election, BN secured a commanding victory with 21 seats, while Harapan won five - four through DAP and one through Amanah. PN won the remaining two seats.

The Election Commission has fixed Oct 31 for nominations, Nov 10 for early voting and Nov 14 for polling.