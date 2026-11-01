MALACCA POLLS | Pakatan Harapan has named its Malacca chairperson Adly Zahari as its chief minister candidate should the coalition form the next state government.

This comes despite the latter recently saying Harapan will not be deploying a "poster boy" strategy for the Malacca state election.

Harapan election director Amirudin Shari reportedly said today that Adly, a former Malacca chief minister from 2018 to 2020, remained the coalition's preferred pick for the post.

"For now, based on our understanding, Adly is the chief minister candidate if we secure a majority or are given the mandate (in the Malacca polls).

"We have several other candidates, but Adly is the best choice," he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian after the closing ceremony of the 2026 National Hawkers and Small Traders Day Carnival at Kajang Stadium.

On Thursday, Adly told Malaysiakini that Harapan is dropping its "poster boy" strategy, as the coalition needs to rethink its campaign approach after defeats in Johor and Negeri Sembilan.

Rather than rallying behind a single prominent leader, he said the coalition would focus on the strengths of individual candidates, grassroots mobilisation, and countering identity politics.

"There is no point having a poster boy if our poster boy does not win," the Amanah vice-president said in an interview in Parliament.

Adly will be defending his Bukit Katil seat in a four-cornered contest. He previously won the seat with a 1,057-vote majority in the last Malacca polls.

Strong fight coming

Amirudin expressed confidence that Harapan could mount a strong challenge in the Nov 14 election, although he acknowledged that it was still too early to gauge the political mood.

Selangor MB Amirudin Shari

"As of yesterday, it was still too early to assess the situation. However, we are confident that we can put up a strong fight this time, God willing," the Selangor menteri besar said.

He added that Harapan would unveil its election manifesto, themed "Rumah Kita" (Our Home), within the next three days.



