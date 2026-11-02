PARLIAMENT | Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Ramli Nor drew laughter today when he jokingly hoped that Sany Hamzan (Harapan-Hulu Langat) would not repeat his antics in the next parliamentary term.

The remark came after Sany, known for his spirited exchanges in the House, repeatedly spoke over Che Zulkifly Jusoh (PN-Besut), preventing the opposition lawmaker from responding during the committee-stage debates on the Supply Bill 2027.

Sany (above), Amanah’s elections director, was highlighting development projects in Kelantan that had received federal government attention.

RSN Rayer (Harapan-Jelutong) then rose to question the use of the word “munafik” (hypocrite), allegedly directed at Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim by Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu).

Zulkifly repeatedly stood up to defend Takiyuddin, the Perikatan Nasional secretary-general, invoking the Standing Orders to challenge Rayer’s remarks. Each time, Sany raised his voice at the Besut MP, forcing him to sit down.

Ramli then told Sany to wrap up his speech, explaining that he allowed the government MP to continue because his tone had initially been measured.

Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Ramli Nor

"Hulu Langat, I let you continue earlier because your tone was perfectly fine.

"But towards the end, your landing was a little rough," he said.

Sany defended himself, claiming other MPs had disrupted his speech.

"Otherwise, I was perfectly fine. My manners and conduct were impeccable, speaker."

“Sometimes in the afternoon, people get sleepy, so we need a bit of that,” Ramli conceded, referring to Sany's actions, and then said, “That’s enough, Yang Berhormat. Hopefully, it won’t be like this next term.”

Sany quickly returned the joke, warning that his constituents might take offence.

“Speaker, don’t say that. That’s not nice. The people of Hulu Langat might get angry.

“Standing Order 36(6), speaker. This is ‘suspicious’ motive.

“Be careful what you say, speaker,” Sany said, referring to the rule that prohibits MPs from imputing improper motives to fellow lawmakers.

Ramli explained that he was merely trying to lighten the mood during the afternoon sitting.

“Yang Berhormat, sometimes we need to joke around too.

“If I wanted to, I could be as ‘straight’ as a wooden post. But since it’s the evening, I’m being considerate.

"Things were going nicely earlier after I took over from the Lanang MP (deputy speaker Alice Lau). I was hoping everything would proceed smoothly.

“But that landing at the end was a little rough,” Ramli said before closing the committee-stage debate on the Supply Bill 2027.

Development projects

Earlier, Rayer questioned the alleged use of the term "munafik" to describe Anwar, particularly given that Takiyuddin had accompanied the prime minister on visits to Kelantan to inspect development projects.

In his debate, Sany highlighted several projects in the state, including a proposed extension of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) to Rantau Panjang, the Kuala Krai-Kota Bharu highway, and a RM250 million allocation for a bus terminal in Kota Bharu.

He also expressed "jealousy" over the attention given to Kelantan, saying his own constituency of Hulu Langat was equally in need of development.

Sany further pointed to an increase in allocations for the Kelantan state government to RM2 billion before ending his speech with a jab at Zulkifly.

"I think Besut deserves to contest for a PAS vice-president post," he taunted.