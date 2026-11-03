YOURSAY | 'Our doctors paid worse than the night shift security guard in Singapore.'

750 doctor posts for Sabah, Sarawak – but who will take entry-level pay grade?

'Workers' welfare a priority': MOH willing to review pay offer for 750 Sabah, S'wak doctor posts

TopsyTurvey From 2018: To address this issue effectively, I suggest the government cut out all the nonsensical multiple pensions for all the politicians first, and then divert the money to healthcare personnel. There should be only one pension, the highest one, to be paid to any past or present politician.

Politicians should only qualify for a pension after 20 years of service as an MP or state assemblyperson. The money wasted on these people is very much needed to be given to deserving government servants.

Jarchin: The government is offering RM3,000 plus to doctors who are now earning around RM8,000? I guess if Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim can make an uninformed decision on Waze, it tracks that the Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad can make a similar boo-boo too. Welcome to Madani!

Turnedback: It appears that the offer to review or increase the doctors’ salaries comes too late. Only when an election is approaching (in this case, the Malacca state election on Nov 14), the Madani government seem to consider such measures. Most doctors have left and seek better offers overseas.

The heads of the ministry and department are sleeping on the job. Ask any doctor attached to a public hospital, and seek their opinion related to his or her salary. It is so embarrassing to mention. Those on call seem to be paid worse than the night shift security guard in Singapore.

It is so embarrassing to mention that the doctors' starting salary is RM3,800. This is comparable to Singapore bus drivers' or security guards’ salaries. Are our country’s ministry officials not aware of what is happening? Our Madani budget has allocated billions to Jakim (the Islamic Development Department). I believe most Jakim staffers’ salaries are better than doctors', with more allowances for the former.

ScarletPanda9731: RM3,840 starting pay for doctors is rather shocking! Have I read it correctly? To say that the ministry is "thinking" about reviewing the plight of contract doctors is more shocking!

If the ministry is slow to act, more doctors will go to the private sector! And healthcare services will suffer terribly.

GoldenPigeon2540: If the government has no money, why not cut costs? They seem to be penny-wise, pound-foolish. Why doesn’t the ministry raise patients' fees from RM1 to a minimum of RM5? If one does not wish to offend the masses, then remain stupid and irrelevant.

GreenCheetah1410: It is ridiculous to pay a pittance to doctors when (some) politicians can steal millions and billions. A good pay should start at RM10,000, with a special allowance of RM5,000 for doctors. This low doctor pay started in the era of former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad. It continues up to today because those up there have the same mentality, and they are not doctors. Doctor services should be separated from the rest of the civil service.

Lionking: Politicians need to have many cars, BMW motorbikes, a few houses here and there, including overseas, so they cannot afford to pay the doctors.

I guess they need the allocation for the MPs and ministers so they can buy more cars and go abroad for treatment and buy houses overseas. Sorry, there is not enough budget as most of the funds are used for rural development.

Tempus Fugit: For doctors, since their salaries are low, the government can offer them a decent home, rent-free. They can also be given a modest car, plus utilities paid. And prospects for further advancement.

TravelokaWinning: I've noticed something very strange about the medical profession. On one hand, there is a doctor shortage, but on the other, there is a glut of junior doctors that the ministry cannot absorb. I'm not referring to senior versus junior positions - it is happening entirely on the junior side.

JKT: Malaysia has close to 90,000 doctors. This is ridiculous. How many see patients? How many do administrative work? And how many goyang kaki (shake legs)?

Doctors in Australia get paid double or triple to go to rural areas. Their pay and allowances amount to A$600,000 (over RM1.7 million) per year, if I am not mistaken. In Australia, healthcare services have long been delegated to state authorities. Not a bureaucratic, centralised communist-style politburo like the ministry. It is not the quantity of doctors but the quality.

Observer from Space: There are many very low-calibre administrators in the ministry; they cannot seem to solve simple problems. It is amazingly a shock to us in the private sector.

GreenCheetah1410: The minister should have thought of all the implications. His civil servants are below par. Look at other countries and learn. Doctors are the main workers of any hospital, and they should enjoy the best of everything, including wages.

If we cannot pay, get robots from China and see how that plan will work!

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